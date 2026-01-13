DMR News

Meta Names Dina Powell McCormick As President And Vice Chairman

ByJolyen

Jan 13, 2026

Meta has appointed former Trump adviser Dina Powell McCormick as president and vice chairman, placing her on the company’s management team to help guide overall strategy and execution.

Appointment And Company Role

Meta said Powell McCormick will take on the dual role of president and vice chairman, reporting into the company’s leadership and contributing to strategic and operational decisions. In a blog post announcing the move, Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said her experience in global finance and her international relationships made her suited to support the company’s next phase of growth.

Powell McCormick served as deputy national security adviser to President Donald Trump. She previously worked in the George W. Bush administration under Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and spent 16 years at Goldman Sachs, where she was a partner in senior leadership positions.

Political And Industry Reactions

Trump responded to the appointment on his Truth Social platform, congratulating Powell McCormick and describing her as a strong and talented figure who served his administration with distinction.

Meta’s announcement follows another recent hire with ties to the Trump administration. Last week, the company appointed Curtis Joseph Mahoney, a former Microsoft legal executive who also served as a deputy U.S. trade representative during Trump’s first term.

Featured image credits: Flickr

Jolyen

