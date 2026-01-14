Fashinerary Highlights Stronger China Travel Demand in 2025 as New Patterns Emerge

As a digital publication that blends stylish trips and cultural exploration of the country and its many hotspots, Fashinerary has documented a rising trend of China travel throughout the year 2025. With the country’s profile developing in general, as well as an emerging pattern of travellers looking beyond their familiar hotspots, China has become one of the more popular destinations of 2025, a trend that may be likely to continue into next year, as well.

Hemu, Xinjiang

With a wide range of dedicated guides to destinations within the country, Fashinerary has noted a rising interest in the diverse hotspots that China has to offer, from the traditional charm of Lijiang Old Town and the lakeside scenery of Dianchi in Yunnan to the wild deserts and Silk Road bazaars of Xinjiang . The site has also been highlighting cities that many international travelers tend to overlook, proving that China is far more than its big urban stereotypes. In Ningbo, visitors can step into Tianyi Ge, one of Asia’s oldest private libraries, where quiet courtyards, classical gardens, and rare book culture offer a window into China’s scholarly traditions. Nearby, Baoguo Temple invites travelers to experience a remarkably preserved wooden temple complex with deep roots in Chinese architecture and Buddhist heritage. Further south in Fuzhou, Yantai Shan offers a different kind of cultural immersion, with tree-lined streets, hillside viewpoints, and a distinctive blend of historic residences, consulates, and contemporary cafés and galleries that make it ideal for slow exploration. Together, these destinations reflect a growing desire for experiences that feel authentic and lived-in, combining culture, history, and atmosphere in ways that encourage travelers to stay longer and see China from a fresh perspective.

Tianyi Ge in Ningbo, China

Fashinerary’s website data aligns with broader signs of a recent surge in interest in travel to China. This may be driven by several factors, including expanded visa-free policies that make entry easier for visitors from a number of countries, as well as shifting travel preferences. Increasingly, travelers are gravitating toward hands-on cultural and cuisine-based experiences rather than resort vacations or luxury city stays, which is helping boost the appeal of secondary cities such as Chengdu and Chongqing.

China’s momentum is also reflected in industry forecasts and on the ground. WTTC projections suggest that by 2025, the travel and tourism sector could contribute a record ¥13.7 trillion to China’s GDP and support more than 83 million jobs, exceeding pre-pandemic levels in economic output. Looking further ahead, by 203,5 the sector is expected to become an even stronger growth engine, potentially adding over ¥27 trillion and accounting for around 14% of the total economy. This roadmap is being reinforced by the revival of inbound travel and the rapid digitalization of the visitor experience, from mobile payments to smart destination services. At the same time, domestic tourism is evolving as younger travelers increasingly favor slower, more personalized trips centered on food, culture, and local neighborhoods, while off-peak travel and smarter holiday planning are becoming mainstream.

A significant part of the platform is dedicated to high-quality, artistically edited photography that captures the “vibe” and “heartbeat” of each destination. Through curated content spanning everything from ancient towns to modern cultural landmarks, it helps make China feel more accessible, even for first-time travelers. This growing interest in the country’s lesser-known places signals a turning point, suggesting that China is no longer defined only by its megacities, but by the diverse experiences available across regions throughout the country.