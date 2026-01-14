Tennessee Resident Expected To Plead Guilty In U.S. Supreme Court Filing System Hack

A resident of Springfield, Tennessee, is expected to plead guilty after prosecutors alleged he repeatedly accessed the U.S. Supreme Court’s electronic document filing system without authorization over several months.

Allegations Filed By Prosecutors

According to a court document, prosecutors said Nicholas Moore, 24, intentionally accessed a protected computer linked to the U.S. Supreme Court on 25 different days between August and October 2023. The filing states that Moore obtained information from the system during those access events. The document does not describe what information was obtained or how access was carried out.

Court Proceedings And Scheduling

Moore is scheduled to plead guilty by video link on Friday. The charges were brought in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Discovery Of The Case And Related Context

The case was first identified by Seamus Hughes, a researcher and journalist with Court Watch who monitors court filings.

The charges come after multiple security incidents affecting U.S. court systems in recent years. In August, the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts said it had strengthened cybersecurity defenses following a cyberattack on its electronic court records system. U.S. officials previously attributed that breach to hackers working for the Russian government.

