Bulbthings Introduces the First AI-Driven Asset Tracking and Asset Management Software

Bulbthings began the new year with the release of its AI agent, simultaneously enhancing customer capabilities and solidifying the company’s position as the first asset management platform with a dedicated AI for asset inventory, tracking, and management. The offering redefines how growing businesses monitor and maintain their asset data, enabling owners to make informed decisions and reduce unnecessary complications.

Bulbthings delivers a modern, all-in-one asset and fleet management software designed for mid-sized and rapidly growing companies. While traditional tools focus only on fixed or serialized assets, Bulbthings manages operational assets in the broadest sense, allowing businesses to track and manage equipment, tools, machinery, vehicles, and buildings — along with consumables and lower-value items handled in bulk.

The days of tedious, overwhelming spreadsheets are done, because Bulbthings offers all the data in one intuitive, easy-to-use platform. Teams gain a complete and consistent view of everything they operate, with asset inventory, logical and physical tracking, logistics, maintenance, and financials all in a single location.

“Growing businesses don’t have time to fight their tools,” Bulbthings Co-Founder Leslie Depond said. “We built Bulbthings to be an outlier in our space. It’s simple where others are complex, and now intelligent where others are manual. Our AI agent turns asset management workflows into a conversation, not a chore.”

Even with the exponential growth in technology and asset management software in recent years, the industry’s everyday practices remain surprisingly manual. Research shows that nearly half of companies still rely on spreadsheets or disconnected tools to track assets, despite the increasing complexity of their asset types and operations. This practice often leads to fragmented data, outdated records, and limited visibility, which can be devastating for growing businesses managing everything from vehicles and machinery to tools and consumables.

Those wasted hours add up quickly. The data shows that operations and IT teams can spend as much as 20–25% of their time simply locating, updating, or reconciling asset information rather than focusing on higher-value work. This efficiency challenge is only amplified when teams must juggle multiple tools to cover different asset categories. Bulbthings’ AI eliminates all these concerns by unifying all operational assets under one system, making them easy to manage and reducing the friction that impedes workflows.

At the center of the launch is an intuitive AI agent that allows users to interact with the Bulbthings platform using simple, natural language. Teams can bypass Bulbthings’ sleek user interface and speak directly to the AI, asking it to perform various functions.

Conversations with the AI enable users to query asset data without training or a technical setup, or generate reports and actionable insights across all asset types within seconds. The AI agent can add or update assets (individual items or bulk management) with image recognition, QR codes, and other tags. Bulbthings’ AI can also run tasks and workflows, such as booking and returning equipment, adding vehicles or machinery to maintenance schedules, and logging repair requests.

The AI offering was specifically designed for the mid-market, where teams prioritize flexibility, speed, and ease of adoption. Bulbthings enables companies to begin using AI immediately without losing time to long onboarding cycles, rigid data models, or technical dependencies.

Looking to the future, Bulbthings plans to introduce a Developer Agent that will allow business users to customize workflows and processes using plain language. This update will enable companies to adapt the platform to their operational needs without the expensive and time-consuming process of relying on technical teams to write code.

Thousands of growing business users and global brands across sectors — such as the BBC, Applus+, The Oetker Collection Hotels, and James Fisher Renewables — already trust Bulbthings to manage diverse and complex asset environments while operations remain agile and efficient.

“Bulbthings is not launching a new product,” Leslie Depond said. “It is raising the bar for what modern asset management software can be, making powerful capabilities accessible, intuitive, and built for the pace of growing businesses.”

Visit the official Bulbthings website to learn more about the first purpose-built AI agent for asset tracking and management or to schedule a consultation. Contact the Bulbthings team to understand how the platform can improve operational efficiency. Follow Bulbthings on Linkedin and X for social media content, company updates, and relevant industry news.