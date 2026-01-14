Apple Launches Creator Studio Subscription With Creative Apps And iWork Premium Content

Apple has announced a new Creator Studio subscription bundle that combines access to professional creative software across Mac and iPad with premium features in its iWork apps, positioning the offering as a single subscription for video, music, imaging, and productivity tools.

Pricing And Availability

Apple said on Tuesday that Apple Creator Studio will cost $12.99 per month or $129 per year. The bundle will be available starting January 28, and all new subscribers will receive a one-month free trial.

College students and educators will be able to subscribe at a discounted rate of $2.99 per month or $29.99 per year, according to the company.

Apps Included In The Bundle

The subscription includes access to Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, and Pixelmator Pro on Mac and iPad, along with Motion, Compressor, and MainStage on Mac. Apple said the bundle also unlocks premium content in Keynote, Pages, and Numbers.

Apple added that Freeform for iPhone, iPad, and Mac will be included in the bundle at a later date.

New Features Coming To Final Cut Pro

As part of the announcement, Apple detailed new features rolling out across its creative apps. Final Cut Pro on Mac and iPad is gaining Transcript Search, which allows users to locate soundbites by text, as well as Visual Search, which finds specific moments by describing them. Beat Detection is also being added to help editors align cuts with music.

Final Cut Pro for iPad is receiving Montage Maker, which is designed to help users begin edits quickly, and Auto Crop, which reframes content automatically.

Updates To Logic Pro And Music Tools

Logic Pro is also receiving new capabilities, including Synth Player, Chord ID, a new sound library, and natural language search. Apple said these updates are intended to streamline music creation and make it easier to find and work with sounds.

The bundle includes access to MainStage, which allows Macs to function as instruments, voice processors, or guitar rigs for live performance and music production.

Pixelmator Pro And Visual Editing

Pixelmator Pro, which Apple acquired in 2024, is coming to iPad for the first time as part of Creator Studio. Apple said the app will bring its image editing tools to a wider audience, with full support for Apple Pencil and performance optimized for fast image editing.

Motion And Compressor For Video Output

Creator Studio also provides access to Motion, Apple’s motion graphics software for creating 2D and 3D effects, and Compressor, which works alongside Final Cut Pro and Motion to customize output settings for distribution across platforms.

iWork Premium Content And Beta Features

In Pages, Numbers, and Keynote, a Creator Studio subscription unlocks a new Content Hub that includes high-quality photos, graphics, and illustrations. Apple said subscribers will also gain access to new premium templates and themes across all three apps.

The subscription provides access to beta features in Keynote, including tools that generate presentation drafts from text outlines, create presenter notes from existing slides, and clean up layouts and object placement. In Numbers, subscribers can generate formulas and automatically fill tables using pattern recognition through Magic Fill.

Continued Availability Of Standalone Apps

Apple said that Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Pixelmator Pro, Motion, Compressor, and MainStage will continue to be sold as one-time purchases through the Mac App Store. Free versions of Numbers, Pages, Keynote, and Freeform will remain available to users who do not subscribe.

In a press release, Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services, said Apple Creator Studio is intended to provide creators with access to advanced tools for video editing, music production, creative imaging, and visual productivity, supported by intelligent features designed to speed up workflows.

Featured image credits: Håkan Dahlström via Wikimedia Commons

