Open Approach Achieves Cyber Verify Level 3 and SOC 2 Type II, Ranking in Top 3% of MSPs Worldwide

Open Approach , a managed IT and cybersecurity services provider, announced today that it has successfully completed the Cyber Verify Program, based on the requirements of the Unified Certification Standard™ (UCS) for Cloud & Managed Service Providers and the trust services principles of a SOC 2 Type II audit.

As a member of the Cyber Verify Program, Open Approach is recognized among a select group of vetted, stable, and professional managed services and cloud providers. With this achievement, Open Approach has earned Cyber Verify Level 3 with a SOC 2 Type II, placing the company in the top 3% of MSPs worldwide.

“Completing Cyber Verify Level 3 alongside SOC 2 Type II is a meaningful milestone for our team and our customers,” said Scott Bernoudy, CEO of Open Approach. “It reinforces our commitment to delivering secure, reliable IT services, and gives our customers added confidence that their systems, data, and compliance goals are supported by verified controls and disciplined operations.”

Charles Weaver, CEO of MSPAlliance, noted that the recognition reflects more than a one-time certification milestone: “Open Approach’s achievement of MSPAlliance’s Cyber Verify™ Level 3 and SOC 2 Type II demonstrates a deep, ongoing commitment to secure and transparent managed services. This isn’t a checkbox exercise; it reflects sustained operational maturity and independent validation. Customers can be confident they’re partnering with a provider dedicated to global best practices and continuous improvement.”

In addition to the certification, Open Approach is now eligible to offer the Managed Control feature, a built-in shared responsibility matrix that enables customers to inherit Open Approach’s verified controls, supporting their own compliance efforts. This makes it easier for customers to demonstrate compliance and align responsibilities across IT and security requirements.

What This Means for Customers

Increased confidence in Open Approach’s security posture and operational practices

Verified controls aligned to UCS requirements and SOC 2 Type II trust services principles

Easier compliance documentation through Managed Control and inherited controls

Third-party validation that supports vendor risk management and due diligence efforts

About Open Approach

Open Approach is a managed IT services provider delivering cybersecurity-focused IT support, strategy, and technology solutions to organizations that need dependable systems and proactive protection. The company helps customers reduce risk, strengthen compliance readiness, and keep teams productive with responsive support and trusted guidance. Learn more: https://openapproach.com/

About Cyber Verify and MSPAlliance

Cyber Verify™ is based on the MSPAlliance Unified Certification Standard (UCS), a globally recognized framework that evaluates managed service providers across critical domains such as governance, security, and operational excellence. Learn more: https://mspalliance.com/

