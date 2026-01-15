DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

Open Approach Achieves Cyber Verify Level 3 and SOC 2 Type II, Ranking in Top 3% of MSPs Worldwide

ByEthan Lin

Jan 15, 2026

Open Approach, a managed IT and cybersecurity services provider, announced today that it has successfully completed the Cyber Verify Program, based on the requirements of the Unified Certification Standard™ (UCS) for Cloud & Managed Service Providers and the trust services principles of a SOC 2 Type II audit.

As a member of the Cyber Verify Program, Open Approach is recognized among a select group of vetted, stable, and professional managed services and cloud providers. With this achievement, Open Approach has earned Cyber Verify Level 3 with a SOC 2 Type II, placing the company in the top 3% of MSPs worldwide.

“Completing Cyber Verify Level 3 alongside SOC 2 Type II is a meaningful milestone for our team and our customers,” said Scott Bernoudy, CEO of Open Approach. “It reinforces our commitment to delivering secure, reliable IT services, and gives our customers added confidence that their systems, data, and compliance goals are supported by verified controls and disciplined operations.”

Charles Weaver, CEO of MSPAlliance, noted that the recognition reflects more than a one-time certification milestone: “Open Approach’s achievement of MSPAlliance’s Cyber Verify™ Level 3 and SOC 2 Type II demonstrates a deep, ongoing commitment to secure and transparent managed services. This isn’t a checkbox exercise; it reflects sustained operational maturity and independent validation. Customers can be confident they’re partnering with a provider dedicated to global best practices and continuous improvement.”

In addition to the certification, Open Approach is now eligible to offer the Managed Control feature, a built-in shared responsibility matrix that enables customers to inherit Open Approach’s verified controls, supporting their own compliance efforts. This makes it easier for customers to demonstrate compliance and align responsibilities across IT and security requirements.

What This Means for Customers

  • Increased confidence in Open Approach’s security posture and operational practices
  • Verified controls aligned to UCS requirements and SOC 2 Type II trust services principles
  • Easier compliance documentation through Managed Control and inherited controls
  • Third-party validation that supports vendor risk management and due diligence efforts

About Open Approach

Open Approach is a managed IT services provider delivering cybersecurity-focused IT support, strategy, and technology solutions to organizations that need dependable systems and proactive protection. The company helps customers reduce risk, strengthen compliance readiness, and keep teams productive with responsive support and trusted guidance. Learn more: https://openapproach.com/

About Cyber Verify and MSPAlliance

Cyber Verify™ is based on the MSPAlliance Unified Certification Standard (UCS), a globally recognized framework that evaluates managed service providers across critical domains such as governance, security, and operational excellence. Learn more: https://mspalliance.com/

For more information, please refer to the contact details below.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Vivesmart Introduces a New Path for Latino Entrepreneurs in the U.S.
Jan 15, 2026 Ethan Lin
Global Coin Unveils the Historic “Dusk Til Dawn” Type 2 Eagle Set: A Once-in-a-Generation Legacy Offering
Jan 15, 2026 Ethan Lin
Aerotrunk Introduces Heat-Resistant Hair Tools Organizer Designed for Travel and Everyday Storage
Jan 15, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801