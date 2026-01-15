DMR News

Mili Veljkovic Introduces Groundstroke Re-Wire Method After Two Decades of Global Coaching Results

Belgrade, Serbia — January 14, 2026 — Tennis coach and sports science graduate Mili Veljkovic is drawing renewed attention to a coaching method he first demonstrated publicly in Belgrade nearly two decades ago—an approach designed to correct and improve tennis forehand and backhand technique within a compressed timeframe.

Originally introduced in 2005, Veljkovic’s Groundstroke Re-Wire Method attracted widespread public attention when Serbia’s largest daily newspaper, Kurir, publicly invited 104 players to participate in a week-long open training course. The program was closely observed by nearly all major Serbian media outlets, as well as professors from two sports colleges attended by Veljkovic. Documented results from the course showed measurable improvements in groundstroke consistency and mechanics among participating players within days.

Veljkovic’s background includes training at Tennis Club Partizan Belgrade, the same developmental system associated with Novak Djokovic, Ana Ivanovic, and Janko Tipsarevic. He also shares coaching lineage with Djokovic through Jelena Gencic and Niki Pilic. A former top Serbian junior, Veljkovic transitioned early into coaching, combining competitive experience with formal studies in sports science.

Following more than 15 years of research and international coaching, the method evolved into a structured system supported by patented tennis teaching aids designed to accelerate muscle-memory acquisition. To date, Veljkovic reports that over 2,500 players—ranging from beginners to competitive juniors—have applied the method to address technical groundstroke challenges.

Since 2022, Veljkovic has been based in Shenzhen, China, coaching at Xindong Tennis Academy. Working alongside academy owner and MSM-certified coach Lan, the program has supported junior development and adult participation, with several young players achieving top regional rankings.

The method has also gained recognition within professional coaching circles. During a PTR Symposium, Veljkovic delivered a public lesson that drew attention from PTR Tennis Coach and author Sandy Hilsabeck, who later featured his teaching approach in her book Drop Shots. The technique has additionally been observed and endorsed by established figures in international tennis coaching.

Looking ahead, Veljkovic is currently finalizing several new tennis utility patents aimed at supporting coaches and improving lesson efficiency. He continues to offer a performance-based guarantee tied to the Groundstroke Re-Wire Method, a commitment rarely extended in professional coaching environments.

“When players improve quickly, confidence follows,” Veljkovic said. “Seeing that transformation consistently over many years is what defines meaningful teaching.”

About Mili’s Tennis Split Method

Mili’s Tennis Split Method is a coaching system focused on rapid groundstroke correction through structured muscle-memory training and patented teaching aids. Developed over two decades, the method has been applied internationally with players of all ages and skill levels.

For more information, visit: https://tennismethod.com , https://youtu.be/YckfW7VIxkg?si=Z6UgQLtlenFhmNe4

