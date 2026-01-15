Mike Clague Offers Expert Solutions for Managing Facial Changes Caused by Rapid Weight Loss (termed “Ozempic Face”)

With the rising popularity of weight loss medications like Ozempic, concerns about facial changes, commonly referred to as “Ozempic face,” are becoming increasingly prevalent. Mike Clague, an experienced Aesthetic Nurse and Adjunct Lecturer at Monash University, addresses these concerns and offers guidance on how to manage and treat the effects of rapid weight loss on facial aesthetics.

Understanding the Impact of Weight Loss on Facial Appearance

“Ozempic face” is a term that has gained traction, especially with the surge in weight loss medication use. It refers to the facial changes that can occur as a result of rapid weight loss, typically causing a hollow or sunken look in the cheeks, visible lines around the mouth, and a loss of facial volume. While these changes are associated with Ozempic, they are not exclusive to this medication and can occur with any significant weight loss, whether from lifestyle changes or bariatric surgery.

According to Clague, the facial changes that many people experience are due to the natural fat pads in the face shrinking as weight is lost. This can result in sagging or hollowing, particularly if the weight loss is rapid.

“Rapid weight loss can often lead to facial changes that affect how individuals perceive their appearance. The good news is that there are solutions to help restore volume and maintain youthful contours,” Clague states.

Preventing and Managing ‘Ozempic Face’

Clague recommends a proactive approach to managing facial volume loss. He emphasizes the importance of gradual weight loss, resistance training, and a protein-rich diet to preserve lean muscle mass, which can help mitigate facial volume loss. Regular skincare, including daily sun protection and collagen-supporting products, also plays a crucial role in maintaining skin elasticity during weight loss.

Treatments Available for Facial Volume Loss

If facial changes are noticeable, Clague advises considering cosmetic treatments to restore facial volume. Common options include:

Hyaluronic Acid Fillers: These are ideal for restoring lost volume in areas like the cheeks, lips and under eye hollows

These are ideal for restoring lost volume in areas like the cheeks, lips and under eye hollows Collagen-Stimulating Treatments: Procedures like medical microneedling and fractional CO2 lasers can help improve skin firmness and texture.

Procedures like medical microneedling and fractional CO2 lasers can help improve skin firmness and texture. Biostimulatory Injectables: These treatments stimulate collagen production over time, providing gradual improvements to skin quality and facial structure (temple, jawline and neck).

The patient has had a 7 ml Filler. After volume loss. Results may vary

When to Seek Treatment

Clague recommends that individuals noticing changes such as hollowing in the cheeks and temples, or skin laxity around the jawline consult with an aesthetic professional. Early intervention allows for a more conservative approach and better long-term results.

About Mike Clague

Content Presented at VCS Las Vegas 2026. Mike Clague is a highly respected Aesthetic Nurse with over 21 years of experience in medical aesthetics. He has performed over 40,000 injection treatments globally and trained more than 6,000 doctors and nurses in advanced cosmetic procedures. Mike is a published academic researcher with a passion for achieving natural, undetectable results, Clague is also an Adjunct Lecturer at Monash University and has published extensively in peer-reviewed medical journals.

