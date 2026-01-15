DMR News

3PLGUYS Expands Southern California Operations to Support Growing Demand for E-commerce Fulfillment and Kitting

ByEthan Lin

Jan 15, 2026

Logistics provider 3PLGUYS has announced an expansion of its Southern California fulfillment and kitting operations as e-commerce brands seek more reliable alternatives following recent changes in major marketplace preparation programs.

The expansion includes increased warehouse capacity, additional processing lines, and new fulfillment workflows designed to support higher order volumes, more complex product assembly, and faster turnaround times for online retailers. The company said the move was driven by rising demand from high-volume sellers who need more control over their packaging, labeling, and shipping processes.

According to the company, the upgrade allows 3PLGUYS to handle a significantly larger number of inbound shipments and multi-component product kits while maintaining tighter inventory accuracy and faster dispatch times. The expanded operation also adds dedicated teams focused on compliance-ready packaging and custom kitting, enabling sellers to prepare inventory for multiple sales channels from a single location

Jonathan Ashberg, founder of 3PLGUYS, said the expansion was planned in response to increasing pressure on e-commerce sellers to manage more of their fulfillment preparation independently.

“Retailers are dealing with tighter delivery windows and stricter inbound requirements,” Ashberg said. “This expansion gives our clients more capacity, more control, and more stability at a time when many fulfillment workflows are being reshaped.”

The upgraded facilities are located near the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, allowing imported inventory to move directly from port to processing with fewer handoffs. The company also expanded its use of warehouse management and tracking systems to provide real-time visibility into inventory, kitting progress, and outbound shipments.

While many of 3PLGUYS’ clients operate on large online marketplaces, the company said the expansion is designed to support multi-channel sellers who distribute through a variety of e-commerce and retail platforms. The added capacity allows brands to scale product launches, promotional campaigns, and seasonal demand without moving inventory between multiple service providers.

Ashberg said the company expects the expansion to support both existing clients and new sellers entering the market.

“This investment positions us to serve a much broader range of growing brands,” he said. “As fulfillment requirements become more complex, sellers need partners that can adapt quickly. This expansion allows us to do exactly that.”

Ethan Lin

