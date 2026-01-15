DMR News

X Restricts Grok Image Editing After Scrutiny Over Sexualised AI Deepfakes

Jan 15, 2026

Elon Musk’s AI model Grok will no longer allow users to edit photos of real people to depict them in revealing clothing in jurisdictions where such content is illegal, following mounting concern from regulators and governments over sexualised AI deepfakes.

Policy Change And Geoblocking Measures

In a statement posted on X, the platform said it has implemented technological safeguards to prevent the Grok account from editing images of real people to show them in bikinis, underwear, or similar attire. The restriction applies to all users, including paid subscribers.

X said it has geoblocked the ability to generate such images through the Grok account and within Grok on X in jurisdictions where the activity is illegal. The company said the change is intended to add an additional layer of protection by helping ensure that users who attempt to misuse Grok in violation of the law or platform policies can be held accountable.

Regulatory Pressure In The United States

The announcement came hours after California’s top prosecutor said the state was examining the spread of sexualised AI deepfakes, including content involving children, that had been generated using Grok.

X reiterated that only paid users are permitted to edit images using Grok on its platform, a policy that remains unchanged despite the new restrictions.

Musk’s Comments On Content Standards

Elon Musk said on Wednesday that, with NSFW settings enabled, Grok is designed to allow upper body nudity of imaginary adult humans, but not real individuals. He said this approach aligns with what is typically permitted in R-rated films in the United States.

Musk added that content standards would differ by region based on local laws.

Earlier, Musk defended X against criticism by posting that opponents were attempting to suppress free speech. He accompanied the comment with two AI-generated images depicting Sir Keir Starmer in a bikini.

International Response And Bans

In recent days, Grok’s image editing capabilities have drawn criticism from political leaders in several countries. Over the weekend, Malaysia and Indonesia became the first nations to ban the Grok AI tool.

The bans followed complaints from users who said images had been altered to produce explicit content without consent.

Grok is developed by X, the social media platform owned by Musk, and is integrated into the service for generating and editing content.

Featured image credits: Heute.at

