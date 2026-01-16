MEDvidi Launches AI-Powered Healthcare Solutions to Transform Telemedicine

The medical field may face a 21,000-psychiatrist gap by 2030 , and currently, specialists are bound to spend excessive time on administrative tasks. In light of this mental health provider shortage, AI-based telehealth solutions that can streamline the processes are a necessity.

With the aim of helping to overcome these challenges, a telehealth platform MEDvidi launches the MEDvidi AI initiative . The two key areas of focus include AI Clinician (supporting the diagnostic process, care planning, and treatment delivery) and AI Receptionist (optimizing patient communication and operational workflows).

The AI Clinician tools include Chart Generation AI and Medical Chart Review AI. The former focuses on reducing the providers’ administrative burden. Currently, an estimated 25% of spend is consumed by administrative costs, so automated solutions can help generate more billable hours, minimize provider burnout, and increase engagement during sessions.

“Chart Generation AI produces high-quality, information-dense documentation quickly, so I don’t need much extra time to finish my notes,” said Dr. Nixi Cat, DO, medical provider at MEDvidi. “It is generating notes that capture the actual essence of the conversation, including all the nuances that help me provide more precise and effective care during the next visits.”

The latter, Medical Chart Review AI, allows for early gap detection in care protocols, real-time compliance monitoring, and an instantaneous view of provider performance.

“The future of telemedicine is in intelligent systems that are designed to support healthcare providers and enhance clinical operations at the same time,” stated Vasili Razhnou, CEO at MEDvidi. “Our AI solutions can streamline processes, increase care quality, and reduce provider burnout, enabling clinicians to spend more time with patients and less time on paperwork.”

These programs deal with the operational issues of healthcare providers on telehealth platforms. This marks the first stage of a wider initiative by MEDvidi to utilize intelligent automation in its clinical and administrative workflows. Automation is also meant to strengthen patient support through an AI Receptionist. It is currently being taught to categorize patient requests, speeding up and improving support teams’ responses.

“The AI-driven solutions will not only streamline internal operations at MEDvidi but will also be a great model for other healthcare companies,” said Yauhen Zaremba, VP of Marketing at MEDvidi. “The potential applications extend across telehealth companies, from mental health to multi-specialty platforms, aiming to optimize clinician productivity and simplify compliance monitoring.”

By embedding AI into daily clinical operations, MEDvidi is striking the necessary balance between maximizing operational efficiency and ensuring quality care delivery, something that has been a challenge to do at scale. Now, by integrating AI into everyday clinical workflows, MEDvidi is bridging this gap, setting new standards of care and driving scalable improvements in system efficiency.

MEDvidi Medical Chart Review AI

“We already see a tangible impact of AI on clinical work: providers dedicate more time to patients and, instead of spending hours after visits on admin work, can enjoy their life,” said Konstantin Valiotti, VP of Product, Engineering, and AI. “The Medical Operations team uses Medical Chart Review AI to address inconsistencies in patient treatment, achieving better treatment outcomes for more patients. While these solutions generate clear business value, we are most excited about patient and provider impact.”

About MEDvidi

MEDvidi is a telehealth platform that provides evidence-based mental health services with the help of a team of licensed clinicians. With technology at the forefront of MEDvidi’s vision, it aims to make quality care accessible and affordable to everyone who needs it. MEDvidi is constantly innovating for the future of telemedicine, including the new AI initiatives.