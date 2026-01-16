KAYAVA Announces Grand Opening of Its Second Seattle Location in Belltown

Seattle’s beloved artisan ramen brand, KAYAVA, is excited to announce the grand opening of its second location in Belltown, Seattle, on January 16th, 2026 at 2226 1st Ave, Seattle, WA. This new addition follows the success of its Fremont location and marks a major milestone for the brand.

Founded on the philosophy that ramen is both craft and culture, KAYAVA offers a deeply authentic Japanese ramen experience while also embracing innovation. The brand’s ramen was created in collaboration with Masuo Onishi, a highly respected Japanese ramen craftsman and entrepreneur known for successfully bringing authentic ramen to audiences both in Japan and abroad. With decades of experience, Onishi has built a reputation for blending traditional techniques with thoughtful innovation, always prioritizing depth of flavor, balance, and integrity. His philosophy—honoring ramen’s heritage while continuously refining it for the present—forms the foundation of KAYAVA. Through this collaboration, KAYAVA combines Onishi’s craftsmanship with global restaurant experience to deliver ramen that is both deeply rooted in tradition and distinctly modern.

Crafting Ramen with Intention

KAYAVA’s distinct edge lies in its uncompromising commitment to craftsmanship. The brand’s ramen is not made with shortcuts. All of KAYAVA’s broths are simmered for hours, drawing out depth, balance, and richness. Fresh, house-made noodles are perfectly matched to each soup, and the finest ingredients are always selected to ensure each bowl is flavorful and satisfying.

At the heart of KAYAVA’s creation is the fusion of tradition and innovation. The menu offers two signature ramen options:

A deeply rich, fully emulsified broth with bold body and lingering depth—indulgent yet balanced, crafted for those who crave intensity. Chicken Shantan: A clear, golden broth with refined complexity and delicate layers of flavor—lighter on the palate, yet deeply satisfying.

The brand’s dedication to quality extends beyond the food to the presentation. Each bowl of ramen is served in custom Japanese Arita-ware bowls, which are warmed to ensure the ramen arrives piping hot, preserving both flavor and experience. This careful attention to detail ensures every dish is as visually appealing as it is delicious.

A Neighborhood That Embraces Innovation: Why Belltown?

After the success of its Fremont location, KAYAVA chose Belltown for its second restaurant due to the area’s diversity, energy, and thriving food culture. Located in the heart of a bustling urban neighborhood, Belltown is home to a blend of locals, creatives, business professionals, and visitors, a diverse audience that values quality food and craftsmanship.

“Belltown felt like the perfect place for us to expand. It’s a neighborhood where curiosity and creativity thrive, and we’re excited to share our love for artisan ramen with a new community,” said the KAYAVA Team.

Grand Opening Details

Location : KAYAVA Belltown, 2226 1st Ave, Seattle, WA

: KAYAVA Belltown, 2226 1st Ave, Seattle, WA Date : January 16th, 2026

: January 16th, 2026 Time: 5:00 PM

To celebrate the opening, guests are invited to experience KAYAVA’s signature ramen made entirely from scratch, and enjoy the brand’s commitment to quality and authenticity. The grand opening will offer a perfect opportunity to dive into KAYAVA’s innovative and traditional ramen offerings, along with the chance to explore the brand’s evolving food culture.

Looking Ahead: Expansion and Vision

KAYAVA’s vision extends beyond just one neighborhood or city. After establishing a strong foothold in Seattle, the brand’s next goal is to thoughtfully expand into additional communities across the U.S. KAYAVA aims to continue building strong relationships with its local communities, creating ramen shops where guests trust the brand for consistently high-quality ramen.

“Our vision is simple: to serve exceptional ramen that respects tradition and also meets the needs of today’s diverse dining community,” said The KAYAVA team. “We want every bowl to feel like an experience, a small piece of Japan brought to Seattle with love and care.”

About KAYAVA

KAYAVA is an artisan ramen brand that brings authentic Japanese ramen to the U.S. Founded on the belief that ramen is a true craft, KAYAVA makes all its dishes from scratch, including broths, noodles, and toppings. The brand’s commitment to quality ensures that every bowl is deeply flavorful, intentionally crafted, and presented with care. Located in Fremont and soon in Belltown, KAYAVA offers both classic and modern ramen styles, including one of Seattle’s most carefully developed vegan ramen options.

For more information, visit KAYAVAUSA.com . You can also check them out on Facebook and Instagram .

Media Contact:

Hiroto Miyagawa

Owner, S.H. Growth Marketing LLC

Email: contact@shmktg.com

