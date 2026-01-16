Frax Announces Binance Listing of FRAX Ecosystem Token and Integration of Fraxtal Network

Frax, issuer of the GENIUS-compatible stablecoin frxUSD, today announced that Binance has integrated the Fraxtal network and has listed FRAX, Frax’s upgraded ecosystem token. Binance will manage the upgrade of existing Frax Shares (FXS) positions on its platform to the new FRAX token in line with its own official listing and migration procedures.

At a time when the market has too many chains and some networks are struggling to sustain or even being delisted from centralized exchanges, Binance’s decision to integrate Fraxtal is a vote of confidence in Frax’s long-term trajectory. FRAX is one of the few liquid ways for investors to gain targeted exposure to stablecoins in the GENIUS era, where trillions are set to come on-chain as regulated digital dollars become core financial infrastructure.

This upgrade is an important step in Frax’s evolution from a protocol into a full-stack stablecoin operating system, built around three core pillars: the frxUSD stablecoin, the Fraxtal L1 blockchain, and FraxNet, the account-based platform for accessing their benefits.

“We aligned our ecosystem around the FRAX token to reflect what Frax has become: a scalable stablecoin operating system, not just a single protocol,” said Sam Kazemian, Founder and CEO of Frax. “Binance’s decision to not only list FRAX, but also integrate Fraxtal as a supported network is a strong signal that Fraxtal has meaningful purpose and lasting value in the GENIUS stablecoin era.”

Fraxtal Integration: Confidence in Chain Quality

By adding support for Fraxtal, Binance is recognizing Fraxtal’s role as a chain purpose-built around stablecoins and long-term economic activity, rather than short-term speculation. Fraxtal is designed as the execution and settlement layer for frxUSD and future GENIUS-aligned stablecoin infrastructure, enabling payment, treasury, and savings use cases that resemble traditional finance, but with on-chain transparency and composability.

FRAX: The Singular Frax Token

As the singular ecosystem token of the Frax stack, FRAX is designed to capture the value created by the growing usage of:

• frxUSD, Frax’s flagship, GENIUS-aligned digital dollar, which recently surpassed $100 million

• Fraxtal, the high-performance chain optimized for stablecoins with FRAX for gas

• FraxNet, the account-based platform to mint, redeem, and earn with frxUSD

Frax has been building its stack with institutional adoption in mind, anticipating a GENIUS future where compliant, fully-backed digital dollars become a standard fixture of both traditional and on-chain finance. FRAX is intended to provide institutions, fintechs, and other large-scale participants with a clear, integrated way to participate in and help shape the stablecoin transition.

Binance’s integration of Fraxtal and upgrade from FXS to FRAX aligns with this roadmap by making the Frax stack more accessible to a global user base of both retail and institutional participants. Binance will publish detailed timelines, trading pairs, and technical specifics through its official channels.

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.