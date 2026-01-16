DMR News

Rooms To Grow Opens Essex’s First Garden Room Showroom

ByEthan Lin

Jan 16, 2026

Rooms To Grow, an Essex-based garden room specialist, has officially opened the county’s first dedicated garden room showroom. The new space allows homeowners to explore what a fully bespoke garden room looks and feels like before starting their own project.

The company designs and creates custom Essex garden rooms for a wide range of uses, including garden offices, studios, gyms, entertainment spaces, and multi-purpose rooms. Every room is designed around the customer, their garden, and how they plan to use the space. There are no standard layouts or fixed designs, with each build tailored from the ground up.

Rooms To Grow has seen strong growth in demand across Essex as more homeowners look for high-quality, long-term solutions that add usable space and value to their property. The opening of the showroom reflects this growth and gives customers a place to explore ideas, materials, layouts, and finishes in a relaxed setting.

A key part of the Rooms To Grow offering is its all-inclusive approach. Every build includes foundations, high-performance insulation, heating, plastering and painting, full electrical connection, lighting, internet connection, and flooring as standard. Customers can also choose from a wide range of optional features such as bathrooms, kitchenettes, air conditioning, media walls, decking, and planning support, all discussed clearly from the start with no hidden extras.

The new Essex garden room showroom showcases the level of finish and attention to detail that goes into each garden room. Visitors can view example interiors, discuss design options, and understand how different layouts and features work in real life. This hands-on experience helps customers make confident decisions about size, style, placement, and features.

For Rooms To Grow, the showroom represents a commitment to transparency and customer experience. For homeowners, it offers reassurance and inspiration, allowing them to see the quality of the build before moving forward. The showroom also strengthens the company’s local presence, reinforcing its focus on serving homeowners throughout with a personal, tailored service, whether it is for an Essex garden office, studio, gym room, or a fully hybrid setup.

By opening the showroom, Rooms To Grow continues to set itself apart as a specialist in bespoke garden rooms, offering a clear, guided design process and a premium result built to last.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

