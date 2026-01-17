Spanish Tech Entrepreneur Builds Three Seven-Figure Companies Using Multi-Project Strategy

Pablo Gerboles Parrilla has built three separate seven-figure technology companies simultaneously, a strategic approach that contradicts conventional startup wisdom about focus and singular dedication.

The Spanish entrepreneur , who transitioned from Division I professional golf to technology entrepreneurship, launched Pabs Tech Solutions, AliveDevOps, and Pabs Marketing within overlapping timeframes while maintaining operational control across all three ventures. This multi-project methodology represents a deliberate departure from the standard advice given to founders: concentrate all resources on one idea until it succeeds or fails.

“Most people say you should focus on one project at a time. I disagree,” Gerboles Parrilla explains. “If you’re naturally creative and full of ideas, working on multiple things can actually keep your momentum alive. If you focus on just one and it fails, you have to start from zero. But if you have three and one fails, the other two keep you moving.”

His approach emerged from necessity rather than theory. After losing six figures on a failed venture in 2018, Gerboles Parrilla found himself financially devastated and considering abandoning entrepreneurship entirely. The experience taught him that betting everything on a single outcome created unsustainable risk.

From Professional Golf to Portfolio Entrepreneurship

Gerboles Parrilla’s athletic background shaped his perspective on managing multiple demanding commitments simultaneously. Professional golf requires maintaining focus across tournaments, practice routines, physical conditioning, and mental preparation without allowing any single element to dominate attention completely.

“In golf, you’re playing a long game, every decision matters, and the smallest mistakes can compound,” he notes. “Startups are the same. You need patience, strategic thinking, and the discipline to keep executing even when results aren’t immediate.”

After graduating from college, autoimmune issues that caused joint problems ended his professional golf career. He relocated from Spain to Costa Rica in 2022, where he restructured his business operations and reached his first six figures in revenue. Within a year, his technology ventures crossed seven figures.

The transition occurred during a period when he also began intensive meditation practice, which he credits with fundamentally changing his approach to business decision-making. His morning routine now includes fifteen-minute meditation sessions immediately upon waking, designed to establish mental clarity before operational demands begin.

The Portfolio Approach to Startup Risk

The multi-project strategy operates through what Gerboles Parrilla calls “diversified momentum.” Rather than placing all resources and attention into one venture, he maintains three complementary businesses that address different market needs while sharing operational infrastructure.

The businesses share certain resources, team members with overlapping skills, and operational systems, creating efficiency that wouldn’t exist if they operated completely independently. This structure allows quick resource reallocation based on which venture shows strongest traction at any given moment.

When one business encounters obstacles or market headwinds, attention shifts to others showing better momentum. This flexibility prevented the catastrophic failure scenario that nearly ended his entrepreneurial career after his 2018 setback.

Challenging the Focus Doctrine

The technology startup ecosystem generally advocates intense focus on single ideas. This conventional wisdom rests on the assumption that attention is the limiting resource and that dividing it across multiple projects necessarily reduces the quality of execution.

Gerboles Parrilla challenges this assumption based on empirical results. His three companies have reached seven-figure revenue while maintaining what he describes as disciplined boundaries around scope and scaling.

“We don’t just scale fast, we scale smart,” he explains. “The key is building lean teams, automating early, and obsessing over product-market fit from day one.”

The multi-project approach requires careful systems design to prevent the most common failure mode: attempting to do everything, executing nothing well, and burning out. His strategic infrastructure emphasizes automation to eliminate repetitive manual work that would make managing multiple ventures impossible.

The “Stay Small Long Enough” Philosophy

Despite building multiple companies simultaneously, Gerboles Parrilla deliberately limits growth speed based on organizational readiness rather than market opportunity alone.

“Too many businesses grow too fast without the internal maturity to support that growth, especially in B2C industries where a poor customer experience can destroy a brand quickly,” he observes.

This philosophy, which he summarizes as “stay small long enough to become big enough,” led him to turn down client applications during periods of high demand. When applications surged beyond his team’s capacity to maintain quality standards, he intentionally slowed client acquisition rather than outsourcing work to contractors who might damage his reputation.

The decision sacrificed short-term revenue to protect long-term credibility. Once internal systems and team capabilities reached appropriate maturity, growth resumed from a stronger foundation.

When Multiple Projects Work Better Than Singular Focus

The multi-project strategy isn’t universally applicable. Gerboles Parrilla emphasizes that it works best for founders who are naturally creative, energized by variety, and capable of systematic thinking about operations and infrastructure.

The approach also requires accepting that each individual venture will progress more slowly than if it received complete attention. The trade-off is reduced catastrophic risk and maintained forward momentum even when individual projects encounter setbacks.

His real-world validation came when his initial venture failed. While others starting from zero would have lost all momentum, he had development services already generating revenue. That business kept him moving forward and eventually expanded into his current portfolio of companies.

For entrepreneurs considering this path, Pablo Gerboles Parrilla demonstrates that the multi-project approach works when supported by three critical elements: shared operational infrastructure that creates efficiency across ventures, disciplined boundaries that prevent overextension, and complementary business models that allow resource reallocation based on market response.