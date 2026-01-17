MARKETER Rebrands to Digital.Marketing to Reflect Expanded AI-Driven Growth Platform

MARKETER today announced it has officially rebranded as Digital.Marketing, marking a strategic evolution of the company’s identity to better reflect its expanded capabilities across automation, artificial intelligence, data integration, and full-funnel digital growth.

The rebrand aligns the company’s name with how clients already engage the business: not as a single-channel marketing agency, but as a long-term digital growth partner operating at the intersection of marketing, technology, and performance accountability.

“Over the last several years, our work has moved far beyond what the MARKETER name conveyed,” said Samuel Edwards, Chief Marketing Officer. “We are building systems that integrate AI, analytics, automation, and execution across the entire customer journey. Digital.Marketing clearly communicates that scope and signals the level of sophistication today’s buyers expect.”

Originally founded as MARKETER, the company built its reputation on performance marketing and demand generation. As client needs evolved—particularly among multi-brand, mid-market, and enterprise organizations—the firm expanded into automation strategy, AI-assisted optimization, advanced analytics, and deeply integrated digital growth infrastructure. Leadership determined the original brand no longer reflected the reality of the business or its long-term roadmap.

The rebrand to Digital.Marketing reflects several strategic shifts, including:

Expansion from channel-specific marketing to full-stack digital growth systems

Increased emphasis on AI-driven automation and decisioning

Deeper integration across marketing, data, and revenue operations

Clearer positioning for enterprise buyers and complex sales cycles

Alignment with future platform and product initiatives

Importantly, the company emphasized that the rebrand does not represent a change in ownership, leadership, or client commitments.

“Our clients won’t experience disruption—only clarity,” said Timothy Carter, Chief Revenue Officer. “In sales conversations, buyers already describe what they need as ‘digital marketing’ in the broadest sense—systems, automation, performance, and accountability. This rebrand removes friction, shortens sales cycles, and aligns our name with how customers actually buy.”

The Digital.Marketing name also reflects broader shifts in the industry, as artificial intelligence and marketing automation continue to reshape how marketing teams operate. Execution alone is no longer sufficient; organizations increasingly require integrated systems that connect data, channels, and outcomes in measurable ways.

Looking ahead, Digital.Marketing plans to continue investing in AI-enabled tooling, automation frameworks, and analytics-driven growth strategies, reinforcing its position as an operating partner rather than a traditional agency.

About Digital.Marketing

Digital.Marketing is an AI-driven digital growth platform that helps organizations design, execute, and scale performance-focused marketing systems. The company partners with growth-oriented brands to integrate automation, analytics, and strategy across the full customer lifecycle, delivering measurable outcomes at scale.