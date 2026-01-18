Roots and Leaves: A Wellness Brand Built on Integrity and Healing

Roots and Leaves, a woman-owned, herbalist-founded wellness brand based in Aiken, South Carolina, is redefining clean living by offering transparent, non-toxic products that support families’ health without compromise. Founded in 2017 by Haley Maness, the brand emerged from a personal health crisis and is now one of the leading names in the non-toxic wellness industry. With a mission rooted in integrity, transparency, and ethical production, Roots and Leaves creates handcrafted, small-batch products that prioritize family safety and environmental consciousness.

Haley Maness’s journey began when she was diagnosed with chronic Lyme disease, a health crisis that prompted her to reevaluate everything she put into and on her body. Frustrated by confusing ingredient lists and products that promised wellness but were loaded with harmful toxins, Haley started formulating her own herbal remedies and body care solutions. This personal healing journey turned into a passion to help others make more informed choices about the products they use every day.

Today, Roots and Leaves offers an array of wellness products including elderberry remedies, magnesium body care, tallow-based skincare, probiotic haircare, and clean skincare essentials. Each product is made in small batches, formulated in-house, and free from synthetic fragrances, fillers, harsh preservatives, or unnecessary additives. The company’s guiding philosophy is simple: if it’s not good enough for our own families, it doesn’t make it into a jar.

A Health Crisis Transformed Into a Purpose-Driven Brand

The story behind Roots and Leaves is one of resilience and healing. Haley Maness’s struggle with Lyme disease forced her to confront the reality of the wellness industry—many so-called “clean” products still contained questionable ingredients. “After battling chronic Lyme disease, I realized that ‘clean’ often doesn’t mean safe,” says Haley. “I wasn’t willing to compromise when it came to my family’s health.” This realization became the foundation for Roots and Leaves, where the mission is to offer products that are genuinely non-toxic, transparent, and family-safe.

Roots and Leaves stands out in the wellness space for its dedication to true integrity. While many wellness brands focus on scale and trends, Roots and Leaves has intentionally chosen slow growth and a commitment to quality over quantity. All products are hand-crafted, manufactured in small batches, and packaged by a local team of women and stay-at-home moms in South Carolina, emphasizing the importance of community impact and ethical production.

Roots and Leaves: Standing Against Greenwashing

One of the key differentiators of Roots and Leaves is its refusal to participate in greenwashing. In an industry where many companies claim to be “clean” without being transparent about their ingredient sourcing, Roots and Leaves stands firm in its commitment to provide products that are not only safe but also hold themselves to the highest standards. “If I wouldn’t use an ingredient on my own children, it doesn’t go into our products,” explains Haley. This strict family-first ingredient policy ensures that every product is both effective and truly non-toxic, setting Roots and Leaves apart from many competitors who may cut corners for the sake of convenience or cost.

Unlike many brands that rely on generic or trend-driven formulations, Roots and Leaves takes a deeply hands-on approach to product development — from ingredient sourcing to final standards — preserving the integrity of each product from start to finish. The brand also deliberately chooses not to sell on mass marketplaces, opting instead to partner with retailers and platforms that align with their values. This careful approach to growth has allowed the brand to remain deeply connected to its mission and to build a loyal customer base based on trust and authenticity.

Roots and Leaves Earns Prestigious Recognition: Best Non-Toxic Wellness Brand for Families

Roots and Leaves has recently been honored as the Best Non-Toxic Wellness Brand for Families in the U.S. for 2026 by Best Of Best Review. This prestigious award recognizes the brand’s unwavering commitment to ingredient integrity, transparency, and ethical production in the wellness industry. As noted by the awarding committee, the recognition is grounded in the brand’s lived experience and steadfast dedication to providing families with non-toxic wellness solutions.

Commitment to Community and Empowerment

Roots and Leaves is not only focused on creating high-quality products but also on fostering a sense of community. The brand’s small-batch production is handled by a local team of women and stay-at-home mothers in Aiken, South Carolina. By supporting these individuals, Roots and Leaves ensures that the products are crafted with care and attention to detail, while also providing meaningful economic opportunities for local families.

Education is another important aspect of Roots and Leaves. The brand actively empowers families to make informed decisions about the products they choose. By sharing knowledge about ingredient sourcing and the long-term effects of toxic chemicals, Roots and Leaves helps its customers understand why clean living is not only about purchasing the right products but also about making healthier choices for their families and the environment.

The Future of Wellness: Integrity Over Trends

Roots and Leaves has steadily grown into a trusted name in the non-toxic wellness space. The brand’s partnership with over 3,000 retailers across the United States and 30-plus international markets speaks to its success and the loyalty of its customers. However, growth for Roots and Leaves has never been about quick wins or trends. “We’ve grown by choosing integrity over convenience,” says Haley. “Even when that meant saying no to faster or bigger opportunities, we stayed true to our mission.”

Roots and Leaves continues to prove that a wellness brand can succeed without resorting to shortcuts, greenwashing, or compromising its values. The brand’s steady, intentional rise is proof that success doesn’t have to come at the expense of integrity. As the wellness industry becomes more crowded, Roots and Leaves remains a standout example of how businesses can thrive when they stay grounded in their mission, prioritize quality over scale, and offer products that truly make a difference in people’s lives.

About Roots and Leaves

Roots and Leaves is a woman-owned, herbalist-founded wellness brand based in Aiken, South Carolina. Established in 2017 by Haley Maness, the brand offers clean, non-toxic wellness products formulated from only the safest ingredients. From elderberry remedies to magnesium body care, Roots and Leaves focuses on products that promote simple, honest wellness for families. The brand is committed to radical transparency and ethical production, with every product crafted in small batches and packaged by a local team of women and stay-at-home moms. Roots and Leaves partners with over 3,000 retailers nationwide and is committed to helping families return to a simpler, healthier way of living.

