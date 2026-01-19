EPA Finds xAI Illegally Ran Gas Turbines To Power Tennessee Data Centers

Elon Musk’s AI company xAI has been operating dozens of natural gas turbines without proper permits to power its Colossus data centers in Tennessee, the US Environmental Protection Agency ruled on Thursday, rejecting the company’s claim that the equipment qualified for a temporary-use exemption.

The EPA issued its final determination after more than a year of review, concluding that xAI was in violation of federal environmental regulations while running the turbines.

Dispute Over Temporary Use Exemption

xAI had argued that the gas turbines were deployed on a temporary basis and therefore did not require full permitting under existing rules. The EPA disagreed, finding that the scope and duration of the operations exceeded what could reasonably be classified as temporary.

The ruling formally closes the agency’s review and establishes that the turbines were operated illegally under environmental law.

Community And Legal Pushback

The power generation setup drew criticism from local residents and legal advocacy groups, who raised concerns about increased air pollution in a region already struggling with ozone and particulate emissions.

xAI had faced legal action alleging that the turbines contributed additional pollution in an area with existing air quality challenges. At its peak, the company was operating as many as 35 turbines at the site.

Current Status Of Turbines

Only 15 of the turbines were ultimately permitted. According to the EPA’s findings, xAI is now operating 12 permitted turbines to supply electricity to its Tennessee data centers.

The EPA did not outline penalties in its announcement but confirmed that the final rule establishes noncompliance during the earlier phase of operations.

