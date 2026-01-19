Hacker Posted Victims’ Personal Data On Instagram After Breaching US Government Systems

A Tennessee man who pleaded guilty to hacking the US Supreme Court’s electronic filing system also breached networks at AmeriCorps and the Department of Veterans Affairs, then published victims’ personal data on his Instagram account, according to a newly filed court document.

Guilty Plea And Expanded Scope Of Hacks

Last week, Nicholas Moore, 24, of Springfield, Tennessee, admitted to repeatedly hacking the US Supreme Court’s electronic document filing system. At the time of the plea, details of the broader hacking activity were not disclosed.

A court filing submitted on Friday, first identified by Court Watch’s Seamus Hughes, revealed that Moore also accessed systems belonging to AmeriCorps and the Department of Veterans Affairs. The document outlines multiple incidents involving unauthorized access to government systems using stolen login credentials.

Use Of Stolen Credentials

According to the filing, Moore obtained credentials belonging to users who were authorized to access the affected systems. After logging in to those accounts, he accessed and stole personal and sensitive data belonging to the victims.

Moore then published portions of that information on his public Instagram account, @ihackthegovernment.

Data Exposed From Multiple Victims

In the case involving the Supreme Court, the victim identified as GS had their name and current and past electronic filing records posted online.

For the AmeriCorps breach, the victim identified as SM had extensive personal information published. The filing states Moore shared the victim’s name, date of birth, email address, home address, phone number, citizenship status, veteran status, service history, and the last four digits of the victim’s Social Security number. Moore also claimed in posts that he had access to AmeriCorps servers.

In the Department of Veterans Affairs case, the victim identified as HW had identifiable health information exposed. Moore shared a screenshot from HW’s MyHealtheVet account that showed the victim’s identity and prescribed medications.

Potential Penalties

Under the terms outlined in the court document, Moore faces a maximum sentence of one year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.

