Graepels Wins at Irish Steel Awards for the 3rd Year in a Row

Graepels Perforated Ltd has secured recognition at the Irish Steel Awards for the third year in a row, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted manufacturer of bespoke perforated metal and woven wire mesh solutions across Ireland and the UK.

Best Supply Chain Partner (2023)

In 2023, Graepels was awarded Best Supply Chain Partner for its contribution to large-scale commercial and mixed-use developments, recognising the company’s ability to collaborate closely with architects, contractors, and glazing specialists to deliver complex metalwork to specification, on time, and at scale.

Best Architectural Metal Work Project (2024)

Building on this success, Graepels was named the winner of Best Architectural Metal Work Project in 2024 for its involvement in the Mill Lane Apartment Block in Drogheda, County Louth. Working alongside Bespoke Glazing Solutions and the wider project team, Graepels manufactured custom perforated metal cladding that plays a central role in the building’s visual identity and performance. The cladding was designed to support natural ventilation, light control, and privacy, while contributing to a distinctive façade overlooking the River Boyne. The project demonstrates how perforated metal can balance architectural impact with practical performance in modern urban housing.

Best Restoration Project (2025)

In 2025, Graepels received the Irish Steel Award for Best Restoration Project for its Titanic tribute installation at Camden Fort Meagher in Crosshaven, Cork. The project uses Picture Perf technology to create a detailed image formed entirely through perforated metal, celebrating Ireland’s maritime heritage within a sensitive historic setting. This work highlights Graepels’ ability to apply precision manufacturing techniques to culturally significant projects, where accuracy, durability, and respect for the original site are essential.

Across all three awards, the judging panels recognised Graepels’ in-house manufacturing capability, technical expertise, and collaborative approach. From early consultation through to production, the company works closely with project partners to develop tailored metal solutions that meet both design intent and performance requirements.

With over 65 years of experience, Graepels continues to support architectural, commercial, and industrial projects through the manufacture of perforated metal, woven wire mesh, and specialist architectural metalwork. These latest awards underline the company’s ongoing commitment to quality, innovation, and long-term partnerships within the construction and design sectors.