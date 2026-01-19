MSP Titans of the Industry Honors Cornerstone Information Systems, Inc. for Industry Longevity

Cornerstone Information Systems, Inc. has been named as the winner of the 2025 MSP Titan of the Year for Industry Longevity, a globally recognized prestigious award celebrating excellence, innovation, and leadership in the Worldwide Managed Service Provider Industry.

This honor places Cornerstone Information Systems among an elite group of top-performing MSPs who are redefining what it means to be a trusted technology partner. This award celebrates the work they do every day — solving tough problems, building client trust, and helping businesses stay productive, protected, and prepared for what’s next amid the increasingly difficult and ever-changing technology landscape.

“This recognition reflects the passion and hard work of our team and how blessed we are to have such great customers who have continued to trust us to take care of them as technology has changed over the years and continues to evolve,” said Philip Tillman, Owner / CEO of Cornerstone Information Systems. “We don’t just focus on fixing problems; we help prevent them from happing. We don’t just manage technology; we help our clients leverage technology to improve their business and secure their data and networks. Cornerstone being recognized as the Industry Longevity winner by this group reminds us that the long hours, the tough calls, the ongoing training, and the way we care about our customers… it makes a difference and that we are truly blessed as a company to have such great employees, community support, and customers.”

The MSP Titans of the Industry Awards highlights those MSPs who lead with innovation, client success, and forward-thinking service models. Only ten finalists are selected for each category from thousands of MSPs across the world that were considered. The competitive review process examined everything from business growth and client outcomes to innovation, and overall impact in the MSP community and the clients they serve.

Winners were announced at the 2025 MSP Titans of the Industry Awards Gala in December at the iconic Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

“We’re honored to be recognized as an industry leader not only in Kentucky, but throughout the United States and across the world,” Tillman added. “This award isn’t just a win for our team — it’s validation for our clients that we’re delivering on exactly what we set out to do: to partner with our customers to deliver secure, smart, and strategic IT support and innovation that drives results.”

For more information about Cornerstone Information Systems, Inc., visit www.cornerstone.us.