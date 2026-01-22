GlobalTech Horizons Asia (GTH-Asia) Strengthens Regional Positioning as Southeast Asia Enters 2026 Structured Capital Execution Cycle

GlobalTech Horizons Asia (GTH-Asia) is reinforcing its regional positioning across Southeast Asia as it enters 2026 following the completion of its preparation phase and the public articulation of its execution roadmap under a private structured capital mandate framework.

Following its recent feature on Yahoo Finance outlining its transition from preparation to execution readiness, GlobalTech Horizons Asia has seen increased engagement from regional partners, introducers, and capital participants seeking structured and asset-linked exposure across Southeast Asia.

Throughout 2025, the platform deliberately focused on execution readiness rather than aggressive scaling. This included refining deployment structures, strengthening on-the-ground partner validation, and aligning capital oversight processes across key operating markets. During this period, GTH-Asia facilitated approximately USD 1 to 2 million in structured capital activity, providing a practical foundation for broader execution in 2026.

Leadership and Regional Context

Jack Yang, Regional Director of GlobalTech Horizons Asia (GTH-Asia), is also an entrepreneur, international speaker and coach who has been actively involved in regional capital structuring and advisory initiatives across Southeast Asia. His experience spans Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines, with a focus on building disciplined execution frameworks, aligning regional operating partners, and guiding the platform’s transition from preparation to scalable execution.

Yang’s leadership approach emphasises capital discipline, structural clarity, and long-term alignment over short-term capital aggregation, reflecting a broader shift in how private capital participants engage with alternative structures across the region.

“Southeast Asia is entering a phase where private capital participants are far more selective,” said Jack Yang, Regional Director of GlobalTech Horizons Asia. “Execution discipline, structure, and partner alignment now matter more than speed or scale alone.”

Country-Level Operating Presence in Thailand and the Philippines

As part of its regional execution strategy, GTH-Asia maintains active country-level operating presence through GlobalTech Horizons Asia – Thailand and GlobalTech Horizons Asia – Philippines, supporting on-the-ground execution, partner engagement, and transaction readiness in two of Southeast Asia’s most dynamic markets.

GlobalTech Horizons Asia – Thailand (GTH-Asia Thailand) focuses on asset-linked and property-supported structures, working closely with local partners to assess transaction feasibility, collateral quality, and execution readiness. Activities in Thailand are centred on real-economy and property-adjacent assets, where local market knowledge and disciplined structuring play a critical role in managing execution and downside considerations.

GlobalTech Horizons Asia – Philippines (GTH-Asia Philippines) supports operating-backed and SME-linked initiatives, with emphasis on cashflow visibility, partner alignment, and operational oversight. Engagements in the Philippines are designed to support sustainable business activity while maintaining clear structure, transparency, and disciplined execution practices.

Together, these country-level operating activities allow GTH-Asia to maintain close proximity to local markets while retaining a centralised regional framework for mandate evaluation, risk oversight, and capital structuring.

Execution Model and Forward Outlook

Unlike conventional pooled investment products, GlobalTech Horizons Asia currently operates primarily on a private mandate-based participation model, allowing capital to be evaluated and deployed selectively based on transaction readiness, asset support, and alignment considerations. This approach has resonated with regional participants seeking flexibility, transparency, and controlled execution in an evolving private capital landscape.

Entering 2026, GlobalTech Horizons Asia is open to evaluating structured capital deployment opportunities of up to USD 100 million, subject to transaction quality and alignment with its mandate framework. Engagements continue to be conducted privately and selectively, reflecting the platform’s preference for long-term alignment over rapid capital aggregation.

As part of its regional engagement efforts, GlobalTech Horizons Asia, together with JYSigma Business Consultancy, will host a private Chinese New Year appreciation dinner in Malaysia in early 2026. The gathering will bring together regional partners and invited stakeholders to exchange perspectives on structured capital trends, market insights, and execution priorities for the year ahead.

The event is intended as a relationship-driven forum rather than a public solicitation, consistent with the platform’s mandate-based approach.

Looking ahead, GTH-Asia expects 2026 to represent a transition year for structured private capital execution in Southeast Asia, with disciplined platforms and mandate-based structures increasingly favoured by regional participants seeking stability, structure, and alignment.

About GlobalTech Horizons Asia (GTH-Asia)

GTH-Asia is a leading business consultancy firm dedicated to empowering companies with strategic solutions that drive growth, operational efficiency, and market expansion. With a strong presence across Asia, we specialize in helping businesses navigate complex financial landscapes, optimize their capital structures, and unlock new opportunities in emerging markets.

About JYSigma Business Consultancy

Founded in Singapore in 2023, JYSigma Business Consultancy (JBC) has quickly emerged as a trusted advisory partner for businesses seeking sustainable growth, market expansion, and operational excellence. With established operations across Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Dubai, JBC delivers tailored, high-impact consultancy services focused on strategic planning, SME empowerment, sales acceleration, and project structuring. By combining deep market insight with execution-driven support, JBC enables startups, SMEs, and growth-stage companies to scale with precision and confidence. Its founder-led approach ensures clients benefit from both strategic vision and hands-on expertise in navigating complex business challenges across Asia’s dynamic markets.

Important Notice

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to participate in any investment or capital arrangement. Participation in private structured capital mandates involves risk, including the possible loss of capital. No guarantees or fixed returns are provided.