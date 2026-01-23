DEV.co Introduces Full-Stack Netlify Development for Jamstack and Headless Architectures

DEV.co today announced the launch of its full-stack Netlify development services, enabling companies to build, modernize, and scale applications using Jamstack and headless architectures. The offering is designed for teams that need more than static sites—supporting complex frontend experiences, backend logic, and secure integrations powered by Netlify’s platform.

As organizations move away from monolithic web stacks, Netlify has emerged as a core infrastructure layer for modern development. DEV.co’s new service formalizes its expertise in combining Netlify with frameworks such as React, Next.js, and Vue, alongside serverless functions, APIs, and headless CMS platforms to deliver fast, resilient, and maintainable applications.

“Netlify is often misunderstood as just a hosting solution for marketing sites,” said Eric Lamanna, VP of Sales at DEV.co. “In reality, it’s a powerful platform for building full-stack applications when paired with the right architecture. This service is about helping teams use Netlify the way it was meant to be used—as part of a modern, scalable development stack.”

Beyond Static Sites: Production-Grade Netlify Builds

DEV.co’s Netlify development services support a wide range of use cases, including SaaS frontends, high-traffic marketing platforms, internal tools, and headless commerce experiences. By leveraging serverless functions, edge deployment, and API-driven architectures, DEV.co enables clients to decouple frontend performance from backend complexity.

Key capabilities include:

Modern frontend development using frameworks such as React, Next.js, and Vue

using frameworks such as React, Next.js, and Vue Serverless backend logic with Netlify Functions and third-party APIs

with Netlify Functions and third-party APIs Headless CMS and data integrations for flexible content and product management

for flexible content and product management Performance optimization through CDN-first and edge-native deployment

through CDN-first and edge-native deployment Secure, scalable architectures designed for long-term maintainability

According to DEV.co, many organizations struggle to unlock Netlify’s full potential because their development approach mirrors legacy hosting models rather than modern application architecture.

“The biggest gains come when companies stop thinking in terms of servers and start thinking in terms of systems,” said Timothy Carter, Chief Revenue Officer at DEV.co. “Netlify enables that shift, but only if it’s implemented correctly. Our goal is to help teams build applications that are faster, more reliable, and easier to evolve over time.”

Designed for Growth, Not Just Launch

DEV.co’s approach to SaaS development emphasizes long-term scalability and operational stability. Rather than one-off builds, the firm works with clients to design architectures that support ongoing iteration, predictable deployments, and clean separation between frontend and backend concerns.

This approach is particularly well-suited for companies modernizing legacy systems, migrating from monolithic platforms, or preparing for growth in traffic and feature complexity.

“Speed matters, but reliability matters more,” Lamanna added. “Our Netlify work is focused on production readiness—making sure teams aren’t just launching quickly, but operating confidently after launch.”

Availability

DEV.co’s full-stack Netlify development services are available immediately and can be tailored for new builds, migrations, or incremental modernization projects.

About DEV.co

DEV.co is a custom software development firm specializing in modern, scalable application architecture. The company works with startups and established organizations to design and build high-performance systems using cloud-native, headless, and API-driven technologies.