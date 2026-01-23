VID.co Launches “Video Production as-a-Service” for Recurring Video Production Needs

VID.co today announced the launch of its Video Production as-a-Service (VPaaS) offering, a recurring, subscription-based model designed for companies with ongoing video production demands. The service provides a structured alternative to traditional one-off video projects, enabling organizations to produce consistent, high-quality video content without renegotiating scope, timelines, or budgets for every engagement.

As video becomes a core component of marketing, sales enablement, recruiting, and internal communications, many teams struggle to keep pace using ad-hoc production models. VID.co’s VPaaS offering is built to support sustained output through standardized workflows, dedicated production resources, and predictable delivery cycles.

“Most organizations don’t have a one-time video problem—they have a recurring one,” said Samuel Edwards, Chief Marketing Officer at VID.co. “Video has become infrastructure for modern marketing and growth teams. This model treats it that way, giving companies a reliable system for producing content week after week.”

Built for Ongoing Output, Not One-Off Projects

VID.co’s Video Production as-a-Service model is designed for teams producing content across multiple channels, including websites, paid media, social platforms, podcasts, and internal communications. Instead of starting from scratch with each project, clients receive ongoing production capacity supported by repeatable processes and dedicated creative teams.

Key elements of the offering include:

Recurring production capacity delivered on a monthly or quarterly basis

delivered on a monthly or quarterly basis End-to-end video services , from planning and filming to editing and post-production

, from planning and filming to editing and post-production Multi-format output optimized for platforms such as YouTube, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and paid media

optimized for platforms such as YouTube, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and paid media Predictable pricing and delivery timelines for easier planning and budgeting

for easier planning and budgeting Scalable workflows that grow alongside content and distribution needs

According to VID.co, this approach reduces friction, improves consistency, and allows internal teams to focus on strategy rather than production logistics.

“Traditional video production models weren’t built for the volume most companies need today,” said Timothy Carter, Chief Revenue Officer at VID.co. “This offering gives teams access to professional video production in a way that’s operationally sustainable, financially predictable, and aligned with how modern organizations actually produce content.”

Designed for Marketing, Sales, and Growth Teams

The VPaaS offering is aimed at organizations that rely on video as a core driver of visibility, engagement, and conversion, including SaaS companies, agencies, personal brands, and enterprise marketing teams. The service fills the gap between hiring in-house production staff and managing fragmented freelance resources.

VID.co notes that as video output increases, consistency and reliability become more important than one-off creative spikes. The new service model is designed to deliver both.

“Video only works when it’s consistent,” Edwards added. “This service helps teams maintain momentum without sacrificing quality or control.”

Availability

VID.co’s Video Production as-a-Service offering is available immediately, with flexible plans tailored to varying production volumes and content strategies.

About VID.co

Part of the Digital.Marketing umbrella, VID.co is a video production company specializing in scalable, systemized video solutions for brands and organizations. The firm focuses on building repeatable production workflows that support long-term content strategies across marketing, sales, and digital platforms.