SEO.co Expands White Label SEO to Address the Rise of LLMs & Generative Engine Optimization (GEO)

ByEthan Lin

Jan 23, 2026

SEO.co today announced the expansion of its white-label SEO services to include LLM SEO and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), enabling digital agencies to optimize client content for visibility within AI-driven search experiences and large language model (LLM) outputs. The move reflects a growing shift in how users discover information, as generative answers increasingly complement—or replace—traditional blue-link search results.

As AI-powered search features and answer engines become more prominent, agencies are under pressure to adapt strategies beyond conventional keyword rankings. SEO.co’s expanded white-label offering is designed to help agencies navigate this transition by addressing how LLMs index, interpret, and surface authoritative content.

“Agencies are realizing that ranking number one doesn’t carry the same weight it used to if AI answers are capturing the user’s attention first,” said Timothy Carter, Chief Revenue Officer at SEO.co. “Generative Engine Optimization isn’t a replacement for SEO—it’s an extension of it. Our role is to help agencies understand how AI systems evaluate sources and to operationalize that knowledge at scale.”

From Rankings to Answer Visibility

SEO.co’s GEO framework focuses on aligning content with the signals AI systems use to generate and cite answers. This includes entity clarity, topical authority, structured content, and contextual relevance—factors that influence whether a brand is surfaced, referenced, or ignored in generative results.

The expanded white-label services allow agencies to offer GEO as part of their existing SEO retainers without rebuilding internal teams or tooling. SEO.co provides fulfillment, reporting, and documentation that agencies can present under their own brand.

“Most agencies don’t need another buzzword—they need execution,” said Samuel Edwards, Chief Marketing Officer at SEO.co. “What we’re seeing is that AI systems reward clarity, authority, and consistency. GEO is about making sure client content is structured and positioned in a way that AI engines can trust and reuse, not just rank.”

Built for Agencies, Not Experiments

SEO.co emphasizes that its GEO services are designed for production environments, not one-off experiments. The company integrates generative optimization into established SEO workflows, helping agencies protect existing retainers while opening new opportunities for upsell as search behavior evolves.

The offering is particularly relevant for agencies serving competitive or information-dense industries where AI-generated summaries and recommendations are becoming more common.

“Agencies don’t want to explain to clients why traffic patterns are changing—they want to stay ahead of it,” Carter added. “This expansion gives agencies a fulfillment partner that understands how AI indexing works and how to translate that into real-world visibility.”

SEO.co’s Generative Engine Optimization services are available immediately as part of its white-label SEO programs for digital agencies and consultants.

About SEO.co

SEO.co is a white-label search engine optimization agency providing scalable SEO fulfillment for digital agencies, consultants, and marketing firms. The company specializes in technical SEO, content-driven authority building, and modern search optimization strategies designed to support long-term visibility across evolving search platforms.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

