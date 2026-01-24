DMR News

Geely Accelerates Next-Gen Mobility Worldwide

Jan 24, 2026
  • The world’s first i-HEV intelligent electric hybrid system powered by “AI Cloud Power” delivers 3L/100km fuel consumption, with output over 20% higher than mainstream HEVs.
  • The ZEEKR 8X will be the world’s first intelligent SUV built on a 900V full-stack hybrid architecture, featuring Geely’s self-developed 2.0T dedicated hybrid engine and the world’s first 290kW electric drive transmission.
  • By 2026, Geely aims to achieve an export target of 640,000 units, relying on its expanded layout in Southeast Asia and Europe and a diversified overseas expansion model, accelerating its transition from a “Made in China” Brand to a “Global Brand”.

Geely Auto Group unveiled its new strategy, centered on three priorities: “AI-empowered Smart Mobility, Diversified Powertrain Technologies, and High-end Leading Product Matrix.” The Group also announced three milestones: the next-generation hybrid technology i-HEV Intelligent Dual Engine, the ZEEKR 8X flagship luxury SUV, and an accelerated international market strategy.

i-HEV Intelligent Hybrid System: The World’s First Gasoline-electric Hybrid System with “AI Cloud Power”

Geely’s i-HEV Smart Dual-engine enables fuel consumption as low as 3L/100km. Combined with Geely’s self-developed electric drive, it delivers 20% higher total power than mainstream HEVs, offering a stronger electric-like driving experience. In the first half of 2026, Geely will release a full technical interpretation of i-HEV and launch 4 to 5 new hybrid models.

Zeekr 8X: Intelligent Luxury Flagship Leading High-end Hybrid Experience
As a core model in Geely’s high-end strategy, the upcoming ZEEKR 8X is positioned as the world’s first intelligent SUV with a 900V full-stack hybrid architecture. It will feature Geely’s self-developed 2.0T dedicated hybrid engine, a 900V powertrain-domain intelligent controller, and the world’s first 290kW drive e-transmission, balancing performance and efficiency. Designed for global markets, the ZEEKR 8X combines luxury, intelligence, and driving dynamics, setting a new benchmark in the high-end new energy segment.

Globalization: From a “Made in China” Brand to a “Global Brand”
In 2025, Geely exported 420,000 units, with new energy exports up 240% year-on-year. For 2026, Geely aims for 640,000 exports and will strengthen competitiveness through a multi-track global strategy. This includes building Southeast Asia as a hub via the Malaysia AHTV Industrial Park (500,000-unit annual capacity), accelerating premium expansion in Europe and the Americas through Volvo and Renault networks, and advancing diversified overseas models such as exports, brand authorization, technical cooperation, and localized operations.

Jerry Gan, CEO of Geely Auto Group: “2026 marks an important milestone for Geely – the 40th anniversary of its founding and nearly 30th anniversary of making cars. Looking ahead, Geely Auto will continue to take technology, products, and global synergy as its core driving forces.”

