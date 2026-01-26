FiberMall Accelerates Global AI Infrastructure with Next-Generation Optical Networking Solutions

FiberMall , leading global provider of optical networking equipment and interconnect solutions, announced a strategic expansion of its product portfolio specifically optimized for artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) data centers. The expansion positions FiberMall as the critical backbone for the AI era’s hardware by delivering end-to-end optical solutions that range from high-throughput switches to advanced DAC/AOC cabling.

The demand for data center bandwidth has grown exponentially as large language models (LLMs) and generative AI applications surge in popularity. Traditional networking infrastructure often struggles to keep up, creating bottlenecks that slow down training and inference speeds. FiberMall’s latest offerings address these challenges by minimizing latency and maximizing throughput.

Empowering the AI Revolution

FiberMall offers a comprehensive solution set that acts as a one-stop shop for network operators and enterprise clients building the next generation of supercomputing clusters. Key components of the company’s expanded portfolio include:

High-Speed Optical Transceivers: A robust lineup of 400G and 800G optical modules (QSFP-DD/OSFP) that ensure the massive data transmission capacity required for AI model training.

Direct Attach (DAC) & Active Optical Cables (AOC): Cost-effective, low-latency interconnects essential for top-of-rack switching and server-to-switch connections within AI clusters.

Enterprise Switches & Network Equipment: High-performance hardware designed to handle the rigorous traffic patterns of modern cloud environments.

High-Density Cabling: Premium fiber jumpers and MTP/MPO cabling systems that ensure organized, reliable, and scalable physical infrastructure.

The new AI-optimized product series featured in the company’s expansion is now available for order. For technical specifications and consultation, please visit www.fibermall.com .

FiberMall continues to solidify its position as a one-stop solution provider, offering customized OEM/ODM services to meet the specific needs of enterprise and cloud-computing clients worldwide.

About FiberMall

FiberMall is a leading global supplier of optical network equipment and interconnect solutions. With a focus on innovation and quality, the company provides a wide range of products including optical transceivers, switches, DAC, AEC, AOC, and cabling infrastructure. FiberMall is dedicated to delivering cost-effective, high-performance optical connectivity for data centers, enterprise networks, and telecom operators.