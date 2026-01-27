Estaraht Launches Online Therapy App for Arab Expats

Estaraht Launches Groundbreaking Online Therapy App for Arab Expats

Estaraht, a new online therapy app, is addressing a major gap in mental health services for Arabs and Arab expats. Founded by Abass Cheikh, a Mauritanian entrepreneur, the app offers culturally sensitive mental health support to individuals who are often left behind by traditional therapy platforms. With a focus on privacy, accessibility, and cultural relevance, Estaraht online therapy app is helping Arab communities navigate the challenges of mental health without fear of judgment.

The Founder’s Personal Struggle: Why Estaraht Was Created

The story behind Estaraht begins with a question that kept founder Abass Cheikh awake late at night: “How can I talk to a therapist online, privately, without shame?” As Cheikh began his search for mental health resources, he quickly realized that many available solutions didn’t reflect his needs as an Arab, nor did they respect the cultural nuances that made seeking help so challenging. Whether it was articles, apps, or hotlines, nothing provided the privacy, cultural understanding, or emotional support that he needed.

This personal struggle led Cheikh to a clear realization: There was no private, safe, and culturally sensitive therapy app for Arabs and Arab expats. This gap became the foundation for Estaraht , an online therapy app designed to provide discreet and culturally relevant mental health support, especially for those who need it most but are the least likely to seek help.

What Is Estaraht?

Estaraht is not just another mental health app. It is a ground-up solution specifically built for Arab expats and underserved Arabic speakers. Unlike Western platforms that offer a mere translation of services, Estaraht was built to meet the unique cultural and emotional needs of its users. It’s private by default, culturally aware by design, and accessible from anywhere.

The app’s design is rooted in Cheikh’s personal journey and the needs of Arabs who face significant mental health challenges, especially those living in environments where speaking about mental health can be taboo or even dangerous. Estaraht offers an accessible, judgment-free space for Arab expats to receive the help they deserve.

What Makes Estaraht Different?

Estaraht is distinguished by several key features that address the cultural and privacy concerns of its users:

Anonymous by Default: Users never need to share their real name, ensuring complete privacy.

Users never need to share their real name, ensuring complete privacy. Built for Shame-Heavy Cultures: The app is designed to meet users with zero judgment, offering them a safe space to seek support without having to explain their personal struggles.

The app is designed to meet users with zero judgment, offering them a safe space to seek support without having to explain their personal struggles. Certified Arab Therapists: Every therapist on the platform is verified by local and global health authorities to ensure the highest quality care.

Every therapist on the platform is verified by local and global health authorities to ensure the highest quality care. No Sign-Up Mental Health Tests: Estaraht offers anonymous self-check tools that are used by thousands of people weekly to assess their mental health without the need for a login.

offers anonymous self-check tools that are used by thousands of people weekly to assess their mental health without the need for a login. Text-First Therapy: Users can begin their therapy journey by chatting with a therapist before they even need to book a call, lowering barriers to access.

Users can begin their therapy journey by chatting with a therapist before they even need to book a call, lowering barriers to access. Made in Mauritania: Estaraht is proudly built in Mauritania, tackling a global issue from the margins in Africa.

These unique features address the fundamental challenges faced by Arab expats, ensuring that Estaraht offers a mental health solution tailored to their needs.

Who Uses Estaraht?

Estaraht is designed to serve those who face cultural, language, and privacy barriers when seeking therapy. Our users include:

Arab expats in the Gulf and Europe who want support in Arabic, in a culturally safe environment

in the Gulf and Europe who want support in Arabic, in a culturally safe environment Teens and students who need private, accessible help, often in environments where seeking therapy is frowned upon

who need private, accessible help, often in environments where seeking therapy is frowned upon Mothers, immigrants, newlyweds, refugees, and those navigating major life shifts, often alone and in need of support

and those navigating major life shifts, often alone and in need of support Individuals who are afraid to talk to anyone locally but are finally willing to seek help, anonymously

These users are not looking for therapists in suits. They are looking for someone who understands them, someone who speaks their language, and someone who respects their cultural context. Estaraht helps them find that connection.

Why It Matters Now

The mental health gap in the Arab world is enormous, with 68% of Arab youth reporting anxiety symptoms. Despite this, most Arabic mental health content is unregulated or unhelpful. Stigma surrounding mental health is still widespread, particularly among men, expats, and older generations.

In 2025, Estaraht facilitated over 700 private therapy sessions, with no external funding, no paid media, and no app store gimmicks. Everything was achieved organically, driven purely by word of mouth and real need.

Estaraht is a quiet revolution in the Arab world’s mental health space, not just translating therapy into Arabic, but rebuilding how mental health care is accessed, normalized, and delivered. We’re here to support the people who are too afraid to ask for help, and help them find the courage to do so.

What We’re Looking For

Estaraht is now opening its doors to investors, media, and partners who want to:

Tell the story of how a bootstrapped Arab-African startup is changing therapy

is changing therapy Explore how privacy-first design can enable access where stigma blocks it

design can enable access where stigma blocks it Show how technology can support culturally specific mental health needs

We invite you to join us in telling the bigger story of how the future of therapy is local, safe, and shame-free.

About Estaraht

Estaraht is an online therapy app founded by Abass Cheikh , a Mauritanian entrepreneur, designed to offer culturally aware and private mental health support to Arabs and Arab expats. The app is built to address the unique challenges of those living in communities where mental health issues are stigmatized and seeking help is often seen as taboo. With a focus on privacy, accessibility, and cultural sensitivity, Estaraht is helping users connect with certified therapists in a safe, anonymous space.

