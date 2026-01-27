SwiftCart and SwiftSend Announce Global Launch Redefining Delivery and Peer to Peer Logistics Worldwide

SwiftCart and SwiftSend Global Launch Marks Major Milestone

SwiftCart and SwiftSend, two global technology platforms founded and implemented by entrepreneur Rachid Abdelkrim, today announced their official global launch, marking a major milestone in the evolution of on-demand delivery and peer-to-peer logistics services across international markets. Both platforms are now live and operating globally, with rapid growth driven by increasing demand for flexible, cost-effective, and technology-driven delivery solutions.

A Dual-Platform Vision Transforming Global Delivery



After years of persistence, development, and overcoming regulatory and implementation challenges, Rachid Abdelkrim has successfully launched two complementary global platforms, each addressing a different but critical need in modern logistics.

SwiftCart redefines traditional on-demand delivery. SwiftSend introduces a peer-to-peer parcel and item delivery model powered by travelers and independent vehicle owners. Together, the platforms form a scalable global ecosystem designed to make delivery faster, more accessible, and more efficient worldwide.

SwiftCart: A New Model for On-Demand Delivery



SwiftCart is an innovative on-demand delivery platform launched in the United States and Europe, with expansion underway in every country that supports contactless payment systems.

Founded by Abdelkrim in the UK in 2020, SwiftCart was initially blocked from implementation due to regulatory and structural challenges. During this period, aspects of the original concept were later adopted by public transport authorities, including Île-de-France Mobilités, without formal authorization. Despite these setbacks, Abdelkrim rebuilt the platform independently using a lean startup approach.

SwiftCart officially launched in the United States on January 23, 2026, followed by a European rollout beginning January 24, 2026. Early results show strong traction, with rapid customer adoption, increasing order volumes, and growing revenue.

The SwiftCart platform connects customers directly with independent delivery drivers through a dedicated mobile app. When a customer places an order, a nearby SwiftCart driver:

Travels to the selected shop or restaurant

Places the order in person

Pays using the SwiftCart app via contactless payment

Collects the items

Delivers them directly to the customer

This model allows customers to order from any local retailer or restaurant, not just pre-listed partners, providing unmatched flexibility, transparency, and speed.

SwiftSend: Peer-to-Peer Parcel and Item Delivery Powered by Travelers and Vehicle Owners



SwiftSend is a global peer-to-peer logistics platform that enables customers to send parcels and items using travelers and drivers who are already heading to the same destination.

In addition to travelers, SwiftSend allows individuals with large vehicles, vans, and cargo-capable cars to transport items along routes they are already traveling. This makes SwiftSend particularly effective for large, bulky, or heavy items, creating mutual benefits:

Senders gain access to faster and more affordable delivery options, including for large items

Drivers and van owners can earn income by utilizing unused vehicle capacity

By relying on existing journeys rather than additional delivery fleets, SwiftSend improves efficiency while reducing environmental impact.

After years of development and regulatory challenges, SwiftSend is now officially launched globally and expanding rapidly. The platform provides a trusted environment where users can match shipments with verified travelers and vehicle owners, improving delivery speed and accessibility worldwide.

Founder’s Vision, Operational Challenges, and Ongoing Search for Support

“I spent years fighting to bring these ideas to life,” said Rachid Abdelkrim, Founder of SwiftCart and SwiftSend. “Some ideas can’t always be protected, and implementation often takes longer than expected. But with discipline and execution, it’s possible to build global platforms from very limited resources.”

Using less than $1,000 in initial capital, Abdelkrim successfully relaunched SwiftCart and later implemented SwiftSend, applying lessons learned from navigating large-scale mobility systems, logistics operations, and regulatory environments.

Currently, Abdelkrim is working entirely independently, managing product development, operations, compliance, and platform oversight alone. As both platforms grow, he urgently needs to:

Launch the SwiftCart and SwiftSend applications on the Google Play Store as soon as possible

Monitor platform operations and service performance more quickly and effectively

Build the right professional team to manage the businesses in a structured, scalable, and professional manner.

While awaiting formal responses from Transport for London (TfL) and Île-de-France Mobilités, Abdelkrim is also seeking meaningful engagement from organizations, institutions, and individuals who publicly claim to support startups and entrepreneurship.

“Many entities say they help founders launch businesses,” Abdelkrim said. “I am still waiting for clear answers, practical support, and real accountability from those who promote innovation but fail to assist entrepreneurs when it truly matters.”

Planned Book Project



In parallel with building SwiftCart and SwiftSend, Rachid Abdelkrim is planning to write a book documenting his entrepreneurial journey and experiences.

The book is intended to be based strictly on reports, documentation, and verified evidence, as Abdelkrim believes the public deserves to understand the full reality behind the challenges faced by independent founders. At this stage, he has not disclosed the subject or scope of the book, explaining that he will only proceed once sufficient evidence has been gathered and reviewed.

“The truth matters,” Abdelkrim said. “But it must be told responsibly and supported by facts.”

Global Expansion and Growth



Both SwiftCart and SwiftSend are experiencing rapid global growth, with expansion underway across multiple regions. The platforms are designed to scale efficiently across borders while adapting to local regulations and payment systems.

The long-term vision is to establish a worldwide delivery and logistics ecosystem that simplifies shopping, parcel sending, and large-item transport, while maintaining transparency, affordability, and operational efficiency for users everywhere.

About SwiftCart



SwiftCart is a global on-demand delivery platform that connects customers, drivers, and retailers through dedicated applications. The platform enables fast, flexible, and transparent delivery from local businesses using a customer-first operational model.

About SwiftSend



SwiftSend is a global peer-to-peer parcel and item delivery platform connecting senders with travelers and vehicle owners heading to the same destination. By leveraging existing travel routes and unused vehicle capacity, SwiftSend reduces costs, improves delivery speed, and creates earning opportunities worldwide.

