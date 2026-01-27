Bhatta Boom Photo Booth Introduces Luxury Enclosed Booth in Indiana

Bhatta Boom Photo Booth, an Indianapolis-based provider of high-quality photo and video booth experiences, is excited to announce the launch of its new luxury offering, the Signature Enclosed Booth. This one-of-a-kind activation will set a new standard for event experiences, marking a milestone in the company’s dedication to innovation and client satisfaction.

The Signature Enclosed Booth, exclusively available through Bhatta Boom, delivers a premium, immersive experience for guests at corporate events, weddings, private celebrations, and large-scale brand activations. This launch highlights the company’s commitment to offering more than just traditional photo booth services, establishing Bhatta Boom as an innovator in experiential marketing in Indiana.

A Game-Changer in Event Experiences

The Signature Enclosed Booth is designed to provide an elevated experience for both guests and event planners. Featuring a modern and sleek design, the booth offers enhanced privacy, ideal for more intimate moments during corporate or private events. Guests can enjoy a premium photo booth experience while benefiting from the same high-quality outputs that Bhatta Boom is known for.

This new booth design also aligns with Bhatta Boom’s broader commitment to bringing cutting-edge technology and unique guest experiences to the forefront of event planning in Indiana. By introducing the Signature Enclosed Booth, Bhatta Boom is ensuring that event organizers have access to the most innovative and sophisticated solutions for engaging their audiences.

An Industry-Leading Provider of Corporate Activations

Since its founding by Kanish and his wife, Samantha Bhattacharyya, Bhatta Boom has been at the forefront of providing customized, tech-forward event experiences. Samantha continues to play an integral role in the company, overseeing a different division while Kanish focuses on corporate events. Their dedication to detail and teamwork has helped Bhatta Boom carve out a unique place in a competitive market. The company has built a reputation for its ability to deliver high-volume, high-quality services, particularly in the corporate activation space. Bhatta Boom has worked with over 130 major brands, supporting notable events such as the NBA All-Star Weekend, Taylor Swift’s concert tour, WNBA All-Star Weekend, and Big Ten Weekend.

The Signature Enclosed Booth is the latest in a line of innovative offerings from the company, which already includes AI-powered activations like the AI Sketch Artist. These forward-thinking solutions are designed to give brands fresh ways to engage with their audiences, creating memorable moments that leave a lasting impact long after the event ends.

Commitment to Quality and Innovation

What sets Bhatta Boom apart from its competitors is its unwavering focus on quality, innovation, and customer experience. While many photo booth providers focus primarily on weddings or private events, Bhatta Boom excels in delivering corporate and brand-focused experiences. The Signature Enclosed Booth reflects this unique business model, designed with large-scale, high-profile events in mind.

In addition to its new booth offering, Bhatta Boom continues to provide a range of photo booth experiences that cater to different types of events. From open-air booths to fully enclosed options, Bhatta Boom ensures that each event is tailored to meet the specific needs of clients, ensuring seamless integration into the event’s overall design and theme.

“We are always looking for ways to elevate the event experience for both our clients and their guests,” said Kanish Bhattacharyya, Founder of Bhatta Boom Photo Booth. “The Signature Enclosed Booth is just one example of our commitment to innovation and excellence. We are proud to be the only provider in Indiana offering this type of premium experience.”

A Trusted Partner for Major Brands

Bhatta Boom’s track record speaks for itself. The company has served a wide range of high-profile clients, including some of the most recognizable brands in the country. With over 130 major brands served, Bhatta Boom has demonstrated its ability to deliver exceptional service and innovative solutions, making it the go-to partner for businesses looking to enhance their events with engaging and memorable experiences.

The Signature Enclosed Booth will allow Bhatta Boom to expand its offerings further, providing even more options for brands and event planners seeking to make their events stand out. The booth’s unique design, coupled with Bhatta Boom’s expertise in high-profile corporate events, ensures that brands can engage with their audience in new and exciting ways.

About Bhatta Boom Photo Booth

Bhatta Boom Photo Booth is an Indianapolis-based company specializing in high-quality photo and video booth experiences for brands, corporate teams, and private celebrations. Since its inception, Bhatta Boom has been known for delivering tech-forward, engaging experiences designed to drive brand awareness and attendee interaction. From corporate activations and conferences to weddings and private events, Bhatta Boom focuses on creating seamless, memorable experiences that leave a lasting impression. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Bhatta Boom continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in the photo booth industry.

Media Contact

Kanish Bhattacharyya

Co-Founder

Bhatta Boom Photo Booth

Email: kanish@bhattaboomphotobooth.com

Website

Instagram

LinkedIn