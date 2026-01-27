Inside the Spiritual Practice Transforming the Lives of the World’s Most Successful Entrepreneurs

Elite Platinum Tier Now Available for Elite Leaders and Visionaries

Melissa Marina, a world renowned spiritual channel and the destiny + success mentor to the elite, is unveiling the never-before-done Higher Self Spiritual Board Seat, the world’s most exclusive spiritual service & energetic mentorship available to the 1%, only offered to top-tier entrepreneurs, CEOs, influential leaders, and public figures whose decisions influence thousands. This rare, invitation-only Destiny Platinum service brings unprecedented spiritual and energetic guidance to those whose business decisions and personal choices shape global culture, capital, and consciousness.

The spiritual stewardship for leaders whose moves affect the masses and even a quarter spent out of alignment costs them their destiny.

The High-End Spiritual Shift Influencing the Decisions of Billionaire Founders: A Board Seat Reserved for Higher Self Guidance

Reserved for the most accomplished leaders, the Platinum Tier offers a private higher self board seat that ensures clients’ businesses and lives remain aligned with their higher selves’ standards & their soul’s true mission. Unlike any other coaching or advisory program, the Platinum experience offers a highly refined spiritual partnership that goes beyond traditional business strategies.

This level of spiritual stewardship is unlike anything currently available to high achievers. Melissa Marina, also known as the Millionaire Healer, brings unparalleled insight into the ability to translate higher self guidance & spiritual wisdom into highly aligned partnerships, deals, decisions and business trajectories that change the future. Clients receive weekly, custom channeled guidance & audio transmissions directly from their soul’s blueprint & akashic records to provide ongoing energetic oversight, and to ensure everything they do remains aligned with their next level leadership standards & highest potential.

An Inside Look at the White Glove Spiritual Stewardship Inside Destiny Platinum:

Private Higher Self Board Seat: Ongoing energetic stewardship for both personal & professional decisions, ensuring every move is aligned with the highest timeline available.

Ongoing energetic stewardship for both personal & professional decisions, ensuring every move is aligned with the highest timeline available. 2026 Soul Channeling Experience: The elite, breathtaking soul reading which offers goosebump-level clarity surrounding the clients’ highest potential & their soul’s journey across incarnations, karma, soul gifts, mission, soul contracts & deep wounds.

The elite, breathtaking soul reading which offers goosebump-level clarity surrounding the clients’ highest potential & their soul’s journey across incarnations, karma, soul gifts, mission, soul contracts & deep wounds. Weekly Channeled Transmissions from The Energy of Your Business: Precise channeled guidance from the Akashic Records, Energy of the Business & Higher Self, driving aligned, impactful decisions & powerful business outcomes timed with synchronicity & destiny.

Precise channeled guidance from the Akashic Records, Energy of the Business & Higher Self, driving aligned, impactful decisions & powerful business outcomes timed with synchronicity & destiny. Advanced Transformation & Subconscious Rewiring: Award winning, advanced energy upgrade & neural rewiring sessions designed to dissolve the peskiest of blocks and upper limits, offering clients new breakthroughs in both fulfillment & success.

Award winning, advanced energy upgrade & neural rewiring sessions designed to dissolve the peskiest of blocks and upper limits, offering clients new breakthroughs in both fulfillment & success. Frequency Stabilization for Next Wealth Bracket: Mind, body, & spirit energetic adjustment to attune Founders to the frequency of their next level, offering effortless alignment with future self goals.

Mind, body, & spirit energetic adjustment to attune Founders to the frequency of their next level, offering effortless alignment with future self goals. $100K Destiny Half-Day Virtual Private Retreat: A deep recalibration session to align the business and life path with your soul’s master blueprint, mapping out an energetic and strategic plan for the year ahead.

A deep recalibration session to align the business and life path with your soul’s master blueprint, mapping out an energetic and strategic plan for the year ahead. Private Access & Full Discretion: Offering intimate access to Melissa, full confidentiality and high-frequency energetic mentorship..

Offering intimate access to Melissa, full confidentiality and high-frequency energetic mentorship.. Exclusive VIP Days: Commencing in late 2026, luxe in-person VIP days will be available at exclusive destinations, offering priority access for those looking for immersive, on-site healing, personal guidance & spiritual retreats.

Who is Destiny Platinum for?

Destiny Platinum Tier is designed for top-performing leaders who make million-dollar decisions in minutes, influence culture, and want the highest level of energetic precision in every business move. This program is tailored for:

Visionary leaders who shape entire industries and seek continuous spiritual guidance to remain aligned with their highest potential.

Founders & entrepreneurs who crave the most bespoke guidance custom to their soul’s blueprint & unique life purpose, often having outgrown masterminds or advisory services and needing precise spiritual counsel.

High achievers looking to protect their time, bandwidth, and mission from unseen sabotages that can disrupt their success.

The Platinum experience is available by consideration only, with an investment starting at $20-35K for a 12-month transformational journey.

Return on Alignment™

Clients have already experienced profound shifts & rapid transformation in their business outcomes and personal lives, including over $136,000+ in deals showing up unexpectedly after just a few weeks working with Melissa, highly aligned transitions with business exits, and life-altering clarity that has led to million-dollar product pivots. By eliminating sabotage patterns, these leaders have seen immediate breakthroughs in success, with financial and personal rewards that reflect the caliber of spiritual and energetic work they’ve committed to.

Client Testimonial

“Working with Melissa has been an absolute game-changer. No longer am I questioning my destiny and if I am on track to my fullest potential. Her profound ability to translate advanced spiritual guidance into the trajectory of my life and business goes beyond any strategy or playbook– it’s a deep, intuitive alignment that has propelled my business and personal growth in ways I didn’t think were possible. It’s all custom to my soul’s journey and no two souls are on the same path. I’m making decisions that feel more aligned than ever before and my impact has 100xed,” says one of the first clients to gain access to her Platinum Destiny experience.

About Melissa Marina

Melissa Marina is the subconscious healer to the top 1%, specializing in high-level leadership and life purpose alignment. With years of experience guiding top entrepreneurs, leaders, and public figures, she helps her clients access their highest potential by bridging the gap between their every day moves & the energetic alignment that drives their destiny. Her unique blend of advanced intuitive guidance and deep belief rewiring for success has earned her a reputation as a trusted spiritual mentor for those who want to align their soul’s success with the unique wisdom housed within their Akashic Records, so they can unlock the most fulfilling life embodying their highest potential without sabotage.

For more information about the Destiny Program and the Platinum Tier, please visit www.melissamarina.com/destinyprogram .

Media Contact

Melissa Marina Johnston

Email: melissa@melissamarina.com

Website: www.melissamarina.com

Instagram: @nirvanamel

LinkedIn: Melissa Marina Johnston