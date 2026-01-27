Digital.Marketing Releases New Report on the Future of AR and VR in Digital Marketing

Digital.Marketing today announced the release of a new research report titled AR & VR in Digital Marketing: How Immersive Technologies Are Changing Customer Engagement, now available on the company’s website.

The report explores how augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) are moving beyond experimental use cases and becoming practical tools for marketing, sales enablement, and customer experience. As attention becomes harder to capture and traditional digital channels face saturation, immersive technologies are emerging as a way for brands to differentiate, educate buyers, and shorten decision cycles.

Key Findings and Themes

The report analyzes current adoption trends and real-world applications of AR and VR across industries, highlighting how immersive experiences are being used to influence buying decisions earlier and more effectively in the funnel.

Key areas covered include:

How AR is being used to enhance product discovery, visualization, and conversion rates

The role of VR in experiential marketing, training, and high-consideration purchases

Why immersive content drives stronger engagement than static or video-only formats

Practical barriers to adoption, including cost, technical complexity, and measurement

What marketing teams should prioritize as AR and VR tools become more accessible

Rather than positioning AR and VR as futuristic novelties, the report focuses on where these technologies are already delivering measurable value—and where expectations should be tempered.

Why AR and VR Matter Now

Advances in hardware, browser-based AR, and platform support from major technology companies have lowered the barrier to entry for immersive marketing. At the same time, shifting buyer behavior and declining performance from traditional ad formats have pushed marketers to rethink how they communicate value.

The report notes that immersive formats are particularly effective in:

Complex or high-consideration purchase decisions

B2B marketing where education and demonstration matter

Industries where physical experience has historically driven trust

As digital marketing evolves, AR and VR are increasingly viewed as complements to SEO, paid media, and content strategy—not replacements.

Built for Digital Marketing Leaders and Strategists

The AR & VR Digital Marketing report is designed for:

CMOs and marketing leaders evaluating emerging channels

Digital strategists responsible for differentiation and innovation

Growth teams seeking new ways to improve engagement and conversion

The research emphasizes strategic fit and readiness, helping teams understand when immersive marketing makes sense—and when it doesn’t.

About Digital.Marketing

Digital.Marketing is a digital marketing consultancy focused on data-driven strategy, AI-informed SEO, paid media, and emerging technologies. The firm helps organizations navigate changes in how buyers discover, evaluate, and engage with brands, delivering marketing strategies built for long-term performance rather than short-term tactics.