Digital Artist Hernán Simó Earns Prestigious Art Awards and Announces Premiere of First Art TV Show, Arte en Contraste

A Historic Career Milestone for Hernán Simó

Hernán Simó, a leading figure in digital and contemporary art, has recently been honored with three prestigious awards. In December 2025, Simó was awarded the Best Digital Art Award at the Qatar International Art Festival (QIAF) in Doha. This prestigious recognition solidifies his standing as one of the leading digital artists of his generation.

Simó was also named Best Digital Artist of 2025 by Best of Best Review.com, further establishing his prominence within Argentina’s contemporary art scene. In addition, the artist received the Evergreen Award for Best Contemporary Artist in Argentina for his groundbreaking work blending spirituality and cutting-edge digital technology.

These accolades mark a turning point in Simó’s career, cementing his influence in the international art community.

Launch of Arte en Contraste: A New TV Show Bridging Art Forms

To further expand his influence, Hernán is set to launch his first art TV show, Arte en Contraste, with his sister, the distinguished visual artist Mariela Simó, which will premiere Thursday, February 5th, 2026, at 8:00 pm Miami time (10:00 pm Argentina time). The program will be broadcast on Al Ritmo de Miami, a multimedia platform produced by Grammy Academy Award voter Eduardo Pérez Guerrero.

Arte en Contraste aims to bridge the worlds of traditional and digital art, fostering an important dialogue between generations and art forms. The show will be available to viewers globally via the Al Ritmo de Miami website (alritmodemiami.com), its mobile app for smartphones on iOs and Android, or for TVs in its major streaming platforms, including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Android TV, and Google TV. This marks a significant milestone in Simó’s career, bringing his innovative approach to a broader international audience.

“I’m excited to launch Arte en Contraste with my sister, who is an incredibly talented traditional artist, and to engage with viewers around the world about the intersection of traditional and digital art,” said Simó. “This TV show is a way to share my journey and explore how these two worlds can coexist, intersect, and elevate each other.”

A first glimpse of the show is available on Simó’s Instagram profile here:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DTgIMSlEeoO/?igsh=MXMybGxwZm9mbXN6aQ==

A Career Defined by Innovation and Recognition

Simó’s career has been characterized by a unique blend of traditional art and digital technology. His distinctive works explore themes of light, sacred geometry, and metaphysical symbolism, which have resonated deeply within the art world.

In addition to the recent awards, Simó has been recognized internationally for his innovative approach to art. He has exhibited his work in prestigious galleries in Buenos Aires and Miami, with upcoming shows scheduled in Crete and Monaco in 2026. His fusion of spirituality and digital technology and his unique artistic perspective continues to captivate global art collectors and audiences alike.

Future Vision and Expansion

Simó’s rise in the global art scene is fueled by his vision of blending the physical and digital worlds, and his upcoming projects promise to further strengthen his position within the contemporary art world. With the debut of Arte en Contraste and the continued recognition of his groundbreaking digital artworks, Simó is poised for further global expansion in both the fine art and digital spaces.

About Hernán Simó Digital Art

Hernán Simó is an Argentine digital artist whose work explores the confluence of contemporary digital aesthetics, spirituality, and metaphysical themes. Known for using light, sacred geometry, and luminous abstraction, Simó’s art communicates profound messages about consciousness, healing, and transcendence. His exhibitions have garnered international attention, including an award at the 2025 Qatar International Art Festival and upcoming shows in Crete and Monaco. With a unique approach to blending traditional and digital art forms, Simó is positioning himself as a leader in the future of fine art collecting. Some of his artworks can be appreciated in his Instagram account or his website below.

Media Contact

Hernán Simó

Digital Artist

Email: hernan@hernansimoart.com

Website: www.hernansimoart.com

Instagram: @hernansimo.digitalart

Opensea: @hernansimo