Blue Jay ABA Expands Access to Comprehensive, Family-Centered ABA Therapy Services

Jan 27, 2026

Blue Jay ABA, an ABA therapy (Applied Behavior Analysis) provider, is committed to delivering accessible, individualized autism services designed to support children and families across multiple settings.

Blue Jay ABA offers a full range of ABA services across North Carolina, including assessments and evaluations, home-based ABA therapy, in-school support, telehealth services, and parent training. This comprehensive approach allows therapy to be tailored to each child’s needs while promoting skill development that carries over into everyday environments such as home and school.

To further support families, Blue Jay ABA accepts a wide range of insurance programs and assists with the insurance process from start to finish. By helping families navigate verification, authorizations, and ongoing coverage requirements, the company reduces barriers to care and helps ensure timely access to services.

In addition to its current service areas, Blue Jay ABA is expanding operations into Colorado, extending its mission to provide high-quality ABA therapy to more families and communities.

Through evidence-based practices, flexible service delivery options, and strong family collaboration, Blue Jay ABA continues to strengthen its role as a trusted provider of ABA therapy services.

