CES 2026 Tech Festival: Hands-On Innovations Introduced Across Mobility, Beauty Tech, and Home Wellness

The Consumer Electronics Show 2026 took place in Las Vegas, Nevada, starting on January 6. It was a significant event in the world of up-to-date technologies. Global innovators, media, and industry leaders gathered to explore the future of consumer tech. This time, visitors were also a part of the Tech Festival. Organizers positioned it as a hands-on and lifestyle-focused showcase and a standout experiential highlight of 2026.

The Tech Festival took place at the Convention Center (LVCC), South Hall 2. Participating brands developed an interactive environment across Booths 36501. Visitors discovered and explored practical innovations in mobility, beauty tech, and home wellness. Real-world use cases became the basis for the festival. It was a chance to see how smart technology enhanced everyday life through intuitive design, portability, and efficiency.

What is the Tech Festival?

The Tech Festival brought together a range of exciting innovative tech brands at the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the world’s largest technology showcase. The Tech Festival offered attendees the opportunity to experience the latest consumer technology through live product demonstrations and interactive product testing.

Mobile Power & Mobility: Practical Energy for Active Life

The Mobile Power & Mobility zone united brands that solved everyday challenges with the help of mobile-first solutions. Compactness and reliability were also in focus.

Fanttik develops portable tire inflators, electric screwdrivers, car vacuums, and jump starters for road trips and daily tasks. Its smart devices are praised for clean design and intuitive usability. The brand is set to showcase how compact tools make life simpler while retaining both performance and aesthetics.

Anker is a global developer of charging solutions and a market leader. Guests of the Tech Festival will get to know its fast chargers, power banks, and related accessories. The goal is to demonstrate how efficient power management supports modern design. Anker showcases reliable, user-centric devices designed for use at home, at work, and on the go.

Infinix offers smartphones, tablets, laptops, earbuds, and smart TVs. Infinix products combine cutting-edge performance with contemporary design. The brand focuses on young audiences and accessible technologies.

EcoFlow also takes center stage with its advanced portable power stations and solar generators. Designed for outdoor use, emergency backup, and sustainable energy access, EcoFlow exemplifies how mobile power solutions can support an off-grid lifestyle without sacrificing performance.

Beauty & Personal Tech for Smarter Self-Care at Home

The Beauty & Personal Care Tech section showcased beauty devices designed to deliver salon-inspired results at home. Smart, performance-driven products addressed the growing demand for high-quality self-care.

Wavytalk is a well-known hair styling tools brand offering hair stylers, thermal brushes, curlers, and straighteners. The Wavytalk philosophy is built around community needs. The company believes that collaborative design and performance-focused engineering make at-home hair styling easier and more creative.

Inia is a beauty-tech company specializing in advanced skincare devices. Its engineers focus on incorporating technologies such as RF, EMS, LED, microcurrent, and IPL. The brand prepares live demonstrations of its solutions designed for home use but featuring professional-grade capabilities. Inia products represent a new generation of effective skincare routines and methods.

Outdoor & Home Wellness – Solutions for Comfort, Cooling, and Sustainable Living

Brands that addressed comfort, fitness, and environmental adaptability in both indoor and outdoor scenarios introduced the Outdoor & Home Wellness category.

JisuLife became popular thanks to its portable fan solutions. Its product range is extensive, including neck fans, handheld fans, desk fans, and clip-on models. JisuLife devices at the Tech Festival are designed for travel, outdoor activities, and everyday use. The brand highlights how flexible cooling solutions support comfort across various lifestyles and environments.

Umay focuses on home fitness innovation. The festival provides an opportunity for visitors to see the brand showcasing treadmills and fitness equipment that make workouts more comfortable and sustainable. Cushioning, ease of use, and connected functionality are key features. Umay also shows how thoughtful design can lower barriers to consistent home exercise.

Beyond the highlighted categories, a number of other forward-thinking brands also contributed to the dynamic energy of the Tech Festival. Names like Midea, GameSir, MAGIC JOHN, Nothing, EMEET, Decktok, PetPhone, XTRA, SKG, AIDOT, Asseek, FORLIFA, BOHEM COCO, and Euhomy brought added variety to the exhibition, offering smart solutions that spanned personal wellness, home comfort, and connected lifestyles. Their presence broadened the scope of the festival and reinforced its focus on innovation that enhances everyday living.

On-Site Activities & Interactive Engagement

The emphasis on hands-on participation was the most crucial feature of the Tech Festival at CES. All participating brands welcomed visitors to their booths. Guests could watch live demonstrations, test new products, and explore real-life scenarios where these devices proved useful. Numerous photo opportunities, interactive displays, and guided demos helped visitors feel more involved and discover the full benefits of the innovations introduced.

The Tech Festival organizers arranged a structured on-site schedule. Attendees had enough time to visit all demonstrations and featured activities that participating brands offered. This approach turned the exhibition space into an engaging testing ground. Visitors could feel like participants rather than just viewers.

The Future Consumer Tech Landscape

CES 2026 revealed broader changes in human-centered innovation across the industry. The Tech Festival highlighted specific lifestyle use cases that showed where consumer technology was headed. The combination of mobility, beauty tech, and home wellness pointed to a new trend: smarter everyday tools designed to fit seamlessly into real lives were becoming the priority.

Participating brands paved the way to the future where technology served people. They proclaimed new values for innovations such as usability, portability, aesthetics, and lifestyle importance. The Tech Festival hosted by Autoworld conveyed a certain message; experimental showcases contributed a lot to understanding innovations within the global CES ecosystem.