Waymo Nears $16 Billion Funding Round At $110 Billion Valuation

Waymo is close to finalising a $16bn funding round that would value the autonomous vehicle company at $110bn, with the majority of the investment expected to come from its parent company, according to the Financial Times.

Funding Led By Parent Company

More than three-quarters of the funding is set to be provided by Alphabet, which owns Waymo. The company was originally developed within Alphabet’s X division, often described as its moonshot-focused research unit.

The Financial Times reports that new investors joining the round include Dragoneer, Sequoia Capital, and DST Global. Existing investors Andreessen Horowitz and Mubadala are also expected to participate.

Company Response And Operational Scale

When contacted by TechCrunch, a Waymo spokesperson said the company does not comment on private financial matters but pointed to its operational progress. The spokesperson said Waymo has completed more than 20 million trips and remains focused on safety-led operations and technological performance to meet demand for autonomous transport.

Expansion And Operational Challenges

Waymo continues to expand its robotaxi operations, including a recent launch in Miami. The company’s growth has not been without challenges. During a widespread blackout in San Francisco, several Waymo robotaxis were reported to have stalled at traffic lights, drawing attention to operational resilience during infrastructure disruptions.

Revenue And Previous Funding

According to the Financial Times, Waymo generates more than $350m in annual recurring revenue. The company last raised external funding in 2024, securing a $5.6bn Series C round that valued the business at $45bn.

