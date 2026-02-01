Nvidia CEO Rejects Report Of Strain With OpenAI Amid Funding Talks

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang has dismissed reports of tension between Nvidia and OpenAI, calling claims that his company is pulling back from its planned investment “nonsense” following media reports questioning the future of their partnership.

Report Triggers Public Response

Huang’s comments came after The Wall Street Journal reported late Friday that Nvidia was reassessing its relationship with OpenAI. The report said Nvidia had begun stressing that a previously announced investment framework was nonbinding and had raised internal concerns about OpenAI’s business approach, as well as competition from rivals including Anthropic and Google.

In September, Nvidia and OpenAI said Nvidia would invest up to $100bn and build 10 gigawatts of computing infrastructure to support OpenAI’s AI development. The Journal reported that recent discussions now centre on a potential equity investment worth tens of billions of dollars, rather than the full amount previously outlined.

OpenAI Signals Ongoing Cooperation

An OpenAI spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal that the companies are actively working through partnership details. The spokesperson said Nvidia has supported OpenAI’s systems from the outset and will continue to play a central role as the company expands its operations.

Huang Responds In Taipei

According to Bloomberg, Huang was asked about the report by reporters during a visit to Taipei. He said Nvidia would “definitely participate” in OpenAI’s latest funding round and described the investment as attractive. Huang said he believes in OpenAI and described the company’s work as highly important to the technology sector.

He declined to give figures for Nvidia’s potential contribution, saying that decisions on fundraising amounts should be announced by Sam Altman.

Broader Funding Context

The Wall Street Journal reported in December that OpenAI is seeking to raise $100bn in a new funding round. This week, The New York Times said discussions involve several major technology and investment groups, including Amazon, Microsoft, SoftBank, and Nvidia.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

