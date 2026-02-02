Frédéric Duplessy Announces Psychoanalytic Support for Francophone Leaders

The Invisible Weight of Leadership

Behind the public success of executives lies a complex psychological reality. Leaders, entrepreneurs, and high-responsibility professionals often face invisible pressures that accumulate silently, affecting decision-making, personal well-being, and organizational stability. Frédéric Duplessy, a psychoanalyst for leaders, identifies this phenomenon as “silent overheating”, an inner stress that does not manifest as overt burnout but can significantly impact executive performance.

With decades of experience in communication and psychoanalysis, Duplessy combines rigorous psychoanalytic methodology with a deep understanding of leadership dynamics, succession, and organizational pressures. His work focuses on revealing unconscious blocks that influence strategic decisions, guiding leaders toward clarity and stability.

Psychoanalyst for Executives, Families in Positions of Power, and High-Net-Worth Individuals

Frédéric Duplessy provides bespoke psychoanalytic services to high-net-worth individuals and families, as well as executives in positions of power. His work as a Wealth/Executive Psychoanalyst caters to French-speaking expatriates, offering a specialized and confidential therapeutic space. He serves as a concierge psychologist for individuals facing complex emotional and psychological challenges tied to leadership, wealth, and family dynamics. His practice includes support for high-net-worth therapy, executive therapy, and wealth psychology, ensuring that his clients receive tailored care to navigate the unique pressures they face.

Tailored Support for High-Exposure Executives

Frédéric Duplessy’s approach is designed for executives who operate under extreme scrutiny. Unlike traditional coaching or advisory services, his support offers a confidential environment where leaders can explore challenges that they cannot share elsewhere. Services include ultra-confidential individual sessions, psychoanalytic concierge support for high-pressure situations, and bespoke analytical retreats that allow executives to reflect while remaining active in their roles.

“Leadership often comes with burdens that cannot be addressed through standard coaching. My role is to provide a safe and confidential space where executives can explore these pressures without judgment,” Duplessy explains.

Areas of Intervention

Frédéric Duplessy addresses complex contexts where traditional strategies fail:

Leaders & High-Responsibility Profiles: Executives facing critical decisions, relational crises, or unconscious patterns that limit their agency benefit from a protected space to process challenges.

Executives facing critical decisions, relational crises, or unconscious patterns that limit their agency benefit from a protected space to process challenges. Governance Crises: Shareholder conflicts or organizational deadlocks often stem from relational dynamics. Duplessy addresses the psychological factors that impede decision-making.

Shareholder conflicts or organizational deadlocks often stem from relational dynamics. Duplessy addresses the psychological factors that impede decision-making. Family Offices & Patrimonial Situations: Succession disputes and family tensions require discretion. Psychoanalytic support restores balance where legal or financial solutions are insufficient.

Succession disputes and family tensions require discretion. Psychoanalytic support restores balance where legal or financial solutions are insufficient. Founder-Successor Dynamics: In family businesses, unconscious loyalties can obstruct succession planning. Duplessy assists leaders in clarifying tensions to maintain coherent governance.

Exclusive and Personalized Service

Each engagement is bespoke. Sessions are tailored to the individual’s professional and personal context, accommodating unpredictable schedules of high-profile leaders. The combination of regular consultations, concierge psychoanalystic follow-up, and analytical retreats ensures interventions are responsive and discreet.

Frédéric Duplessy’s methodology emphasizes understanding the unconscious influences on leadership decisions, rather than providing motivation or conventional coaching. The aim is to facilitate clear, strategic, and serene decision-making even in complex and high-stakes situations.

About Frédéric Duplessy – Psychanalyste

Frédéric Duplessy is a psychoanalyst specializing in confidential support for Francophone leaders. With over thirty years of experience in communication and psychoanalysis, he serves executives, entrepreneurs, business lawyers, and private bankers confronting invisible pressures, governance challenges, and succession-related conflicts. His approach integrates psychoanalytic insight with a deep understanding of leadership, organizational power, and strategic decision-making.

Media Contact



Frédéric Duplessy

Psychanalyste

Email: frederic@duplessy.net

Phone: +33 06 88 45 00 22

Website: frenchexpat | les-retraites | Teleconsultation | psychanalyste

LinkedIn