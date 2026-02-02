Chocolate Mouth Celebrates Anti-Valentine’s Day with the Launch of “I Love Me Box” and Recent Recognition as Best Small-Batch Chocolatier in Austin

Chocolate Mouth, the innovative artisan chocolatier based in Austin, is proud to announce the release of its highly anticipated I Love Me Box, a playful yet meaningful alternative to traditional Valentine’s Day gifts. This 12-piece artisan chocolate box is designed for individuals who want to celebrate self-love, embrace singlehood, and indulge in high-quality, handcrafted chocolate.

With a bold, rebellious spirit, Chocolate Mouth is challenging the conventional approach to Valentine’s Day by offering a product that invites people to treat themselves with kindness and care. While many chocolatiers focus on romantic gestures, Chocolate Mouth’s new offering celebrates the joy of being single and empowers individuals to prioritize self-compassion.

“We’re excited to give people the chance to celebrate themselves this Valentine’s Day,” says Gina Lujan, Founder of Chocolate Mouth. “The I Love Me Box is all about saying ‘I love me’ with humor and a bit of rebellion. It’s a perfect way to indulge in something sweet while also promoting self-care and self-acceptance.”

A Sweet Act of Rebellion: Redefining Valentine’s Day

The I Love Me Box is more than just a box of chocolate; it’s a statement. In a market flooded with traditional heart-shaped candies and flowers, Chocolate Mouth offers a fresh, bold take that reflects a growing cultural shift towards embracing one’s individuality and prioritizing personal well-being. The chocolates inside are crafted with playful designs and approachable flavors, ensuring that the experience is fun and not overly formal or intimidating.

Chocolate Mouth is known for its creative and light-hearted approach to chocolate-making, and this new product is no exception. The I Love Me Box has quickly become a cult favorite, offering a perfect antidote to the conventional Valentine’s Day gifts that dominate the market each year. It’s a box for anyone who wants to take a stand against the pressure of romantic expectations and instead celebrate their own worth.

Giving Back to the Community: Chocolate Mouth’s Commitment to Animal Rescue

In addition to promoting self-care, Chocolate Mouth’s I Love Me Box is also about giving back. A portion of the proceeds from every box sold goes directly to animal rescue efforts in Central Texas, supporting shelter and street dogs through trusted rescue partners. This commitment to animal welfare has been a cornerstone of the company’s mission from the start, making each purchase not only a treat for the customer but also a step toward helping animals in need.

“It’s important to us that our customers know they are making a difference with every purchase,” Lujan says. “Every box sold contributes to a cause we deeply care about, and that’s part of what makes Chocolate Mouth special. We’re a brand with heart—both literally and figuratively.”

Recent Award Recognition: Best Small-Batch Chocolatier in Austin of 2026

Chocolate Mouth has recently been recognized as the Best Small-Batch Chocolatier in Austin of 2026 by Best of Best Review. This prestigious award celebrates the company’s unwavering commitment to crafting exceptional, handmade chocolates that not only delight the taste buds but also give back to the community. The recognition highlights Chocolate Mouth’s unique ability to blend creativity with a socially responsible business model, making them a standout in Austin’s competitive artisan chocolate scene.

The award underscores Chocolate Mouth’s ability to innovate in the chocolate industry, combining bold, playful designs with high-quality craftsmanship. This recognition, coupled with the launch of their I Love Me Box, reinforces the brand’s dedication to offering products that are as meaningful as they are delicious.

A Brand Rooted in Creativity and Playfulness

Founded by Gina Lujan, Chocolate Mouth was born out of a creative project between Lujan and her child, who sought to move beyond the digital world and into something tactile, artistic, and generous. That energy of creativity and fun is still evident in every product the brand creates. With a focus on humor, accessibility, and creativity, Chocolate Mouth is redefining the chocolatier experience by making chocolate both fun and approachable.

Unlike traditional chocolatiers that often present their products in elegant, formal packaging, Chocolate Mouth’s designs are anything but conventional. Their whimsical, unique boxes are made to stand out and bring a smile to the faces of anyone who enjoys a good laugh along with their chocolate.

Looking to the Future: Chocolate Mouth’s Expanding Vision

With the success of the I Love Me Box and the recent award recognition, Chocolate Mouth plans to expand its range of fun, creative products that continue to challenge the norm. The brand’s mission remains focused on making chocolate more accessible, promoting self-care, and giving back to the community. As more people seek unique and thoughtful gifts, Chocolate Mouth is poised to continue growing its influence in the world of artisan chocolate.

“Our vision is simple,” says Lujan. “We want people to enjoy our chocolates every day, not just on special occasions. And we want to keep making a positive impact through everything we do.”

About Chocolate Mouth

Chocolate Mouth is an artisan chocolatier based in Austin, Texas, known for creating handcrafted chocolates that combine creativity, humor, and a touch of rebellion. Founded by Gina Lujan, the company aims to make chocolate more accessible and fun, with a focus on self-care and giving back. A portion of every sale goes toward supporting animal rescue efforts in Central Texas. Chocolate Mouth’s products feature unique designs, approachable flavors, and a light-hearted brand tone that stands out in the world of chocolate-making.

Media Contact

Gina Lujan

Founder, Chocolate Mouth

Email: ginalujan1@gmail.com

Website

Instagram