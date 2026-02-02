Brighty Launches Private Crypto Banking to Unlock Massive Payments in the Real World

Brighty, a Polish digital finance platform that enables crypto-card payments in the real world, is rolling out Private Crypto Banking for High-Net-Worth individuals (HNWI). The service aims to support HNWI crypto operations and streamline their interaction with legal and financial entities across the EU and globally.

In 2025, crypto brings fully legal and compliant wealth, with the number of global crypto millionaires surging by a remarkable 40% in 12 months to an unprecedented 241,700, according to the Crypto Wealth Report 2025. New Brighty’s product is designed for crypto earners, investors, and early Bitcoin owners who need to legally convert crypto earnings into fiat funds for large-value purchases, such as real estate or vehicles, through compliant financial channels.

Traditional banks and legal entities that handle these payments have yet to fully embrace this field. Even in 2025, major banks and payment systems treat massive crypto-fiat operations as suspicious or at least unfamiliar, often turning them down due to a lack of familiarity and proper education. This reluctance disrupts global crypto adoption, as it limits users’ ability to make any financial decision regarding their funds and purchases, no matter the transaction size.

Brighty brings the trust and robustness of EU-licensed operations to crypto, establishing transparency and compliance across all major jurisdictions. Knee-deep in safeguarding crypto-fiat operations globally, Brighty makes it possible for web3 professionals and HNWIs to stay compliant while processing crypto operations in the real world. Properly prepared and explained by Brighty, such operations become possible within the traditional financial structures.

Brighty does all the heavy lifting for crypto owners:

Guides clients through the preparation of documents confirming the legal origin of their digital assets

Runs wallets and transactions by market-standard compliance procedures to ensure they meet the requirements.

Prepares convenient account and transactions statements for the tax offices and banks to support continuity and safety of clients’ accounts.

Finds suitable banking channels for the client’s unique needs.

Each client is assigned a personal manager accessible via their messenger of choice, ensuring a full-cycle 24×7 support experience from transaction inception through post-service inquiries.

Product Feature Highlights & Global Reach

Brighty offers broad, global accessibility; individual clients are served across the entire European Union, while corporate entities are covered globally, including in Canada, Hong Kong, the UAE, and various other strategic jurisdictions.

The minimum threshold to become a Private Banking Client is set at 50,000 EUR/USD (or equivalent in other currencies) for a monthly turnover or a transaction size. Brighty facilitates transactions in all major currencies, including the Euro (EUR), Pound Sterling (GBP), US Dollar (USD), and UAE Dirham (AED).

Withdrawal Options: Funds can be withdrawn via SEPA, SEPA Instant, SWIFT, ACH, Federal Wire, and Faster Payments, offering maximum flexibility depending on the region.

Commission Structure: Brighty’s commission is capped at up to 1% for crypto-to-fiat exchange, varying based on the specific transaction structure and prevailing jurisdiction.

“Why shouldn’t someone who made their fortune in crypto be able to buy a Porsche? Traditional banks’ KYC and compliance processes are still struggling to properly serve crypto millionaires and prove the legitimacy of digital wealth. At Brighty, we are used to it: we provide the technology and a personal concierge service to help them navigate these challenges and spend their hard-earned money when they want to. Brighty’s mission is to give a Bitcoin millionaire equal rights to any ‘old money’ millionaire, given that their crypto earnings are 100% legal,” says Alenas Gumuliauskas, CEO of Brighty.

Along with financial services, Brighty’s Premium Crypto Banking will offer a vast range of services applicable to any private banking tier, including access to business lounges, enhanced investment benefits, and crypto-specific bonuses such as USDС cashback or gas-free transactions.

About Brighty

Brighty is a European digital finance platform that combines the trust of traditional finance with the power of the crypto economy. Its personal finance app provides European IBAN accounts and VISA cards along with custodial crypto accounts and lets customers seamlessly exchange their money, send it, or spend it offline and online. Brighty was built by Revolut’s alumni and executives from leading Swiss banking institutions. The company’s financial services are fully compliant with national and international regulations in the European Union, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.

For more information, please visit https://brighty.app/en or follow @brightyapp on X.

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.