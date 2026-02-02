Blue Origin Pauses Space Tourism Flights For At Least Two Years To Focus On Lunar Missions

Blue Origin will pause its space tourism flights for a minimum of two years as it redirects resources toward missions to the Moon, marking a shift away from its New Shepard passenger program to support upcoming lunar efforts.

Space Tourism Program Put On Hold

The announcement temporarily halts Blue Origin’s human spaceflight program that has flown passengers beyond the Kármán line, the commonly recognised boundary of space, for the past five years. The company said the pause would last “no less than two years.”

Timing Ahead Of New Glenn Launch

The decision comes weeks before the expected third launch of New Glenn, Blue Origin’s orbital-class rocket, which is scheduled for late February. The company had previously indicated that the third launch could carry its robotic lunar lander, though the spacecraft remains in testing at NASA Johnson Space Center.

Pressure To Accelerate Lunar Efforts

Since returning to office, Donald Trump has increased pressure on NASA to return astronauts to the Moon before the end of his second term. That push has opened opportunities for companies beyond SpaceX to compete for lunar missions.

In a statement released Friday, Blue Origin said the decision reflects its commitment to national goals focused on establishing a sustained human presence on the Moon.

Background Of The New Shepard Program

Blue Origin first flew its New Shepard rocket more than a decade ago, making it the first vehicle to reach space and land safely back on Earth. Unlike SpaceX’s Falcon 9, New Shepard was not designed to reach orbit, limiting its role to suborbital space tourism and scientific research missions.

Passengers on New Shepard flights experience about four minutes of weightlessness during each mission. According to the company, the rocket has flown 38 times, carrying 98 people to space along with more than 200 scientific and research payloads.

Previous Grounding And Safety Review

The New Shepard program was previously suspended in 2022 after a booster failure during an uncrewed flight. The capsule separated safely from the rocket, and no injuries were reported. Flights resumed in late 2023 after Blue Origin completed an investigation and corrective work.

Featured image credits: Instagram

