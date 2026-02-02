Instagram Develops Option For Users To Leave Close Friends Lists

Instagram is developing a feature that would allow users to remove themselves from another person’s Close Friends list, a change that would alter how private sharing works on the platform, according to Meta.

Feature Still In Early Development

Meta told TechCrunch on Friday that the feature is in the early stages of development and is not yet being tested publicly. The company did not provide a timeline for a potential release.

The Close Friends feature, introduced in 2018, allows users on Instagram to share Stories, Reels, and posts with a limited audience rather than all followers. Since its launch, users have not had a way to remove themselves from someone else’s Close Friends list.

Prototype Spotted By Reverse Engineer

The internal prototype was first identified by Alessandro Paluzzi, who is known for uncovering unreleased features while they are still under development.

A screenshot shared by Paluzzi shows a warning that users who leave a Close Friends list will no longer be able to view that person’s Close Friends content unless they are added back by the list owner.

Comparison With Competing Platforms

While the ability to leave a Close Friends list could cause social friction for some users, the feature would give people more control over their private sharing preferences. A similar option already exists on Snapchat, which allows users to remove themselves from another person’s private story.

As with other internal prototypes, it remains unclear whether or when Instagram plans to roll out the feature to the public.

Broader Subscription Plans Across Meta Apps

Alongside updates to Close Friends, Instagram is also working on other new features. Meta previously told TechCrunch it plans to test subscription offerings that provide access to exclusive features across Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp.

Meta has not disclosed which features will be included in these subscriptions. However, Paluzzi said a potential premium Instagram subscription could allow users to create unlimited audience lists, identify followers who do not follow them back, and view Stories anonymously.

Meta said the aim of the subscription tests is to offer users additional tools and control over how they share and connect, while keeping core features free. The company said it plans to experiment with different subscription bundles, with each app offering its own set of exclusive features.

