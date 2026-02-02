DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Technology

Instagram Develops Option For Users To Leave Close Friends Lists

ByJolyen

Feb 2, 2026

Instagram Develops Option For Users To Leave Close Friends Lists

Instagram is developing a feature that would allow users to remove themselves from another person’s Close Friends list, a change that would alter how private sharing works on the platform, according to Meta.

Feature Still In Early Development

Meta told TechCrunch on Friday that the feature is in the early stages of development and is not yet being tested publicly. The company did not provide a timeline for a potential release.

The Close Friends feature, introduced in 2018, allows users on Instagram to share Stories, Reels, and posts with a limited audience rather than all followers. Since its launch, users have not had a way to remove themselves from someone else’s Close Friends list.

Prototype Spotted By Reverse Engineer

The internal prototype was first identified by Alessandro Paluzzi, who is known for uncovering unreleased features while they are still under development.

A screenshot shared by Paluzzi shows a warning that users who leave a Close Friends list will no longer be able to view that person’s Close Friends content unless they are added back by the list owner.

Comparison With Competing Platforms

While the ability to leave a Close Friends list could cause social friction for some users, the feature would give people more control over their private sharing preferences. A similar option already exists on Snapchat, which allows users to remove themselves from another person’s private story.

As with other internal prototypes, it remains unclear whether or when Instagram plans to roll out the feature to the public.

Broader Subscription Plans Across Meta Apps

Alongside updates to Close Friends, Instagram is also working on other new features. Meta previously told TechCrunch it plans to test subscription offerings that provide access to exclusive features across Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp.

Meta has not disclosed which features will be included in these subscriptions. However, Paluzzi said a potential premium Instagram subscription could allow users to create unlimited audience lists, identify followers who do not follow them back, and view Stories anonymously.

Meta said the aim of the subscription tests is to offer users additional tools and control over how they share and connect, while keeping core features free. The company said it plans to experiment with different subscription bundles, with each app offering its own set of exclusive features.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

BAF Releases 2026 Strategic Roadmap, Targeting East Asia and Building Institutional-Grade Quant Infrastructure
Feb 2, 2026 Ethan Lin
Moissanite Diamond Jewelry Announces Expansion of High-Quality, Ethical Jewelry Line
Feb 2, 2026 Ethan Lin
Brighty Launches Private Crypto Banking to Unlock Massive Payments in the Real World
Feb 2, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801