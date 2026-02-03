The conclusion of the 100th Australian Open women’s singles tournament once again confirmed that players from former CIS countries are increasingly achieving the status of the world’s best. One of the brightest stars of the tournament was Russian tennis player Elena Rybakina, who now represents Kazakhstan and snatched victory from Belarusian athlete Aryna Sabalenka. Ukrainian Elina Svitolina played in the semifinals. Her compatriot Anhelina Kalinina is a talented athlete who was once ranked 25th in the world and has been supported by Dmitry Druzhinsky for many years. This man is not only a sponsor but also the co-founder of one of the best fitness centers in Brooklyn, MatchPoint NYC, where Anhelina trained.

Dmitry Druzhinsky has been sponsoring Anhelina Kalinina for many years. In 2014, she won a gold medal at the Youth Olympic Games in China. Dmitry’s sponsorship has played a key role in the young athlete’s career, helping her reach new heights. This example confirms that Dmitry is not just a patron but someone who sincerely cares about the future of young athletes.

Druzhinsky has repeatedly emphasized that his passion for tennis was the driving force behind the creation of the MatchPoint NYC sports complex. Opened in 2013, this luxurious 120,000-square-foot fitness center has become a real draw for sports enthusiasts in South Brooklyn. It features nine tennis courts, state-of-the-art fitness equipment, and an aquatic center with a small Olympic-size pool, making it the perfect place for training and active recreation.

Since the opening of MatchPoint NYC, Dmitry has been actively developing the concept of online training for athletes. This is especially relevant in today’s reality, when the opportunity to train in the gym may be limited. Thanks to such classes, athletes can maintain their physical fitness anytime, anywhere, opening new horizons for the training process.

Dmitry Druzhinsky is also known for his charitable activities. Since 2000, he has contributed to hundreds of real estate projects in southern Brooklyn. His active participation in community life has ensured the successful development not only of his business, but of the entire neighborhood. People who know Dmitry note his desire to help others and his commitment to improving the lives of those around him.

Inspired by his own successes and his protégés’ achievements, Dmitry continues to seek new ways to support young athletes. He believes that investing in sports and health is an investment in the future. In this context, his support for talented players such as Anhelina Kalinina only underscores his desire to develop tennis among young people.

Thus, Dmitry Druzhinsky is not only a successful businessman and philanthropist, but also a man with a big heart who sincerely cares about the future of sports. His MatchPoint NYC fitness center has become a symbol of this aspiration, providing South Brooklyn residents with the opportunity to engage in high-level sports and develop their talents. His support for young athletes and active philanthropy make him a role model for many. In the world of sports, people like Dmitry Druzhinsky play an important role in inspiring a new generation to achieve and win.