China Bans Hidden Door Handles On Electric Vehicles Over Safety Concerns

China has banned the use of hidden door handles on electric vehicles, introducing new safety rules that make it the first country to prohibit the design amid growing scrutiny of EV safety and concerns that power failures can prevent doors from being opened.

New Rules Target Door Accessibility

Under regulations issued by Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, vehicles will only be allowed to be sold in China if they are equipped with mechanical door releases on both the inside and outside. State media reported that the rules are aimed at ensuring doors can be opened even when vehicles lose power.

The new standards are scheduled to take effect on 1 January 2027. Passenger doors, excluding the boot, must include an external recessed space measuring at least 6cm by 2cm by 2.5cm to allow access to a handle. Inside the vehicle, manufacturers must display signage measuring no smaller than 1cm by 0.7cm to clearly show how doors can be opened.

Vehicles that have already received regulatory approval and are in the final stages of entering the Chinese market will be given an additional two years to modify their designs to comply with the requirements.

Safety Scrutiny Following Fatal Incidents

The ban comes as electric vehicles face increased attention from safety regulators globally. In China, two fatal crashes involving Xiaomi electric vehicles raised concerns that power failures may have prevented occupants from opening doors after collisions.

Hidden door handles, which retract or rely on electronic mechanisms, have become a common feature in China’s new energy vehicle market. That category includes battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids, and fuel-cell vehicles.

Widespread Use In NEV Market

According to data cited by state-run newspaper China Daily, hidden door handles appear on around 60% of the top 100 best-selling new energy vehicles in China.

Although the new requirements apply only to vehicles sold domestically, China’s central role in the global automotive supply chain means the decision is likely to influence car design beyond its borders.

Global Impact And Ongoing Investigations

Hidden door handles were popularised internationally by Tesla, whose designs are now under regulatory review in several regions. Authorities in Europe are considering whether to introduce similar rules, while US regulators are already investigating the issue.

In November, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation into Tesla’s electronically powered door handles after reports that they stopped working without warning. The probe focused on Tesla’s 2021 Model Y, the company’s best-selling vehicle.

The agency said it had received nine complaints related to door handle failures. In four cases, owners reported breaking vehicle windows to free occupants, including children, after doors could not be opened.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

