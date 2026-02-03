Harvest Income Solutions Introduces the Income Master Plan—A Clearer Way to Approach Retirement Income

After more than 15 years working with retirees, Schmidt noticed a common concern. Most people nearing retirement weren’t worried about saving enough—they were worried about making the wrong decisions once their paycheck stopped.

Market volatility, rising living costs, healthcare expenses, and conflicting advice often left retirees feeling uncertain at a time when they wanted clarity and confidence.

That realization led Schmidt to develop the Income Master Strategy.

“Retirement planning isn’t just about how much you’ve saved,” Schmidt said. “It’s about having a clear income strategy that’s easy to understand and designed to work in real life—not just on paper.”

The Income Master Strategy is built around one central question retirees often struggle with: How is my income supposed to work for the rest of my life?

Rather than relying on generic ,one size fits all,advice or guess work, his strategy organizes retirement income into a clear, one-page framework free of information overload and overwhelm. It shows where income is expected to come from, how different sources work more efficiently together, and how decisions today can affect future income and flexibility.

“Assets & portfolios alone do not necessarily equate to retirement security, Schmidt said, Income architecture that addresses specific retirement challenges has a greater probability of success”

Unlike traditional strategies that focus primarily on growth, the Income Master Strategy emphasizes income reliability and sustainability. It is designed to address common retirement concerns such as market volatility during income years, rising costs, healthcare expenses, tax exposure, and how to leave financial security intact for a surviving spouse or heirs.

Each income strategy is personalized based on a client’s goals, income needs, and comfort level after a thorough no obligation, no pressure conversation. Schmidt and his team coordinate income sources such as Social Security, pensions, retirement accounts, alternatives and other assets earmarked for income to achieve clarity, income confidence and more dependable results.

A guiding principle that has proven successful for Brady’s clients is that a personalized strategy or blueprint must precede a portfolio otherwise retirees reaching their destination is left to chance.

The Income Master Strategy is the bridge to what Brady calls the Drama Free Retirement, also the motto of his radio show that spanned 10 years. My strategy is not suitable for everyone, Schmidt said, but for the right person, it is a purpose driven solution for risk averse retirees to have a more secure and enjoyable life in retirement.

Harvest Income Solutions is a Better Business Bureau Accredited Business with an A+ rating. Brady Schmidt is an author, radio host and business consultant for others in his field. His practice is devoted to helping people aged 55 to 75 that prefer a safer approach to retirement.

Disclosure

This is for informational purposes only. It is not an offer to buy or sell securities or to invest or purchase any investment product. Brady does not provide securities, legal or tax advice; for these services, refer to your respective professional.

