DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Europe Latest Newsbreak Technology

Spain Plans Ban On Social Media For Children Under 16

ByJolyen

Feb 4, 2026

Spain Plans Ban On Social Media For Children Under 16

Spain has announced plans to ban children under the age of 16 from using social media, becoming the latest European country to move toward stricter age limits as governments increase scrutiny of online platforms and their impact on young users.

Government Proposal And Political Context

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said the government would seek to protect children from what he described as a digital “Wild West,” speaking at the World Governments Summit in Dubai on Tuesday. The proposed ban still requires parliamentary approval and is part of a broader package of changes to Spain’s digital regulations.

Sánchez said the new framework would also make company executives responsible for “illegal or harmful content” on their platforms. He said the government would no longer accept what he described as the risks faced by children online and would move to strengthen protections.

Sánchez first raised the possibility of a ban in November. On Tuesday, he provided further details on how the plan would work and what additional measures would accompany it.

Age Verification And Platform Obligations

Under the proposal, social media platforms would be required to implement effective age verification systems. Sánchez said these would need to go beyond simple check boxes and include barriers that work in practice. He referred to loopholes seen elsewhere, including cases where children have bypassed checks by using photos of adults.

The plan would also criminalise the manipulation of algorithms to amplify illegal content. Sánchez said this content is created, promoted, and spread by specific actors and that platforms whose algorithms amplify disinformation for profit would be investigated.

He added that the government would no longer accept arguments that technology is neutral or that companies can hide behind code.

Monitoring And Enforcement Measures

Sánchez said the government would introduce a new system to track how digital platforms fuel division and amplify hate, though he did not provide details on how this system would operate.

He also said authorities would investigate and prosecute crimes committed by Grok, TikTok, and Instagram. The European Commission has already opened an investigation into Grok over concerns it was used to create sexualised images of real people.

The UK has announced its own investigation into Grok. In France on Tuesday, the offices of X were raided by the Paris prosecutor’s cyber-crime unit as part of an inquiry into allegations including unlawful data extraction and complicity in the possession of child pornography. X has not responded publicly to either investigation and has previously said the French inquiry amounts to an attack on free speech.

Legislative Hurdles In Spain

Sánchez said he hopes to get the laws passed next week, but his left-wing coalition government does not have a parliamentary majority, which could complicate the process.

Spain’s main opposition party, the conservative People’s Party, has said it supports the idea of a ban and has previously proposed similar restrictions. The far-right Vox party has opposed the plan.

Following the announcement, X owner Elon Musk described Sánchez as a “tyrant and traitor to the people of Spain.”

International Context And Other Countries

Australia became the first country in the world to introduce a ban on social media for children last year, and other governments are watching how that policy works in practice. France, Denmark, and Austria have said they are considering their own national age limits, while the UK government has launched a consultation on whether to introduce a ban for under-16s.

France has taken a leading role in Europe on the issue. President Emmanuel Macron has said he wants a ban for under-15s in place by the start of the next school year in September.

Social media companies have argued that such bans would be ineffective, difficult to enforce, and could isolate vulnerable teenagers. Reddit is challenging Australia’s ban in the High Court.

TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube, Reddit, Discord, and Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, have been approached for comment on Spain’s proposal.

Featured image credits: Heute.at

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

Walt Disney Names Josh D’Amaro As Chief Executive To Succeed Bob Iger
Feb 4, 2026 Jolyen
Nature’s Packaging LATAM Announces Commitment to Sustainable Wood Packaging in Latin America
Feb 4, 2026 Ethan Lin
Harrison-Chevalier Unleashes Seminal Negotiation Framework for Business Politics and Life in the 21st Century
Feb 4, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801