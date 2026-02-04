DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Business Latest Newsbreak

PayPal Names HP’s Enrique Lores As CEO After Earnings Miss And Profit Warning

ByJolyen

Feb 4, 2026

PayPal Names HP’s Enrique Lores As CEO After Earnings Miss And Profit Warning

Board Cites Execution And Market Pressures

PayPal said on Tuesday that it is hiring HP’s Enrique Lores as its chief executive and president, replacing current CEO Alex Chriss, in a leadership change the company linked to concerns about execution and the pace of change.

Lores, who has served as chair of PayPal’s board since July 2024, will also take on the role of president. PayPal said the decision was made because the company’s pace of change and execution was “not in line with the Board’s expectations” given broader market trends.

Chriss joined PayPal in September 2023 from Intuit, where he succeeded Dan Schulman. PayPal said its chief financial officer and chief operating officer, Jamie Miller, will serve as interim CEO until Lores joins the company.

Earnings Shortfall And Outlook Shock

The appointment follows PayPal’s fourth-quarter results, which the company released on Tuesday. PayPal reported revenue and profit that missed expectations, as consumer spending weakened amid a broader cost of living squeeze and a softening labour market.

The company also forecast a decline in full-year profit, a projection that caught investors off guard because Wall Street had largely expected guidance pointing to growth instead. PayPal’s shares were down about 17.9% in premarket trading on Tuesday.

Lores’ Background And Priorities

Lores served as president and chief executive of HP for more than six years before taking on the role at PayPal. In a statement, he said that beyond product development, the company would focus on accountability for quarterly results.

“The payments industry is changing faster than ever, driven by new technologies, evolving regulations, an increasingly competitive landscape, and the rapid acceleration of AI that is reshaping commerce daily,” Lores said. He added that PayPal sits at the center of these changes and that he plans to lead the team to speed up the delivery of new offerings and guide the company’s direction in digital payments and commerce.

Featured image credits: Flickr

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

HelpOne Launches All-in-One Nonprofit Platform with Flat-Rate Payments
Feb 5, 2026 Ethan Lin
International Medical Aid (IMA) Recognized as Top-Rated Global Healthcare Internship Provider for 2025 by GoAbroad
Feb 5, 2026 Ethan Lin
Kulen Law Firm Explains the O-1 Visa to Green Card Transition: Timeline, Options, and Legal Strategy
Feb 4, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801