Dr. Marissa Pei Announces Chinese New Year TV Segment Focused on the Year of the Horse

Dr. Marissa Pei, widely known as the “Asian Oprah,” has announced a timely Chinese New Year segment designed for television morning shows, offering viewers practical guidance on preparing for the Year of the Horse through cultural insight, positivity, and modern lifestyle relevance.

As Chinese New Year approaches, Dr. Marissa brings her expertise in happiness, cultural storytelling, and engaging on-air education to a concise, visually friendly segment tailored specifically for broadcast audiences. Drawing from her Chinese heritage, she presents traditions, symbolism, and actionable tips that help viewers welcome the Lunar New Year with intention, joy, and cultural understanding.

With years of experience as a live TV and radio host, Dr. Marissa’s segment is structured to fit standard morning show formats, combining short explainers, relatable examples, and interactive talking points that translate seamlessly to live television.

A Timely Segment Built for Morning Television

Dr. Marissa’s Chinese New Year segment is designed to resonate with broad audiences, regardless of cultural background. The content balances education and entertainment, offering hosts and viewers a fresh seasonal topic that aligns with lifestyle, wellness, and cultural celebration programming.

The segment focuses on the Year of the Horse, exploring its symbolic themes of energy, movement, independence, and optimism. Dr. Marissa explains how these traits can be applied practically to daily life, goal-setting, relationships, and mindset as the new lunar year begins.

Producers are provided with a clear, ready-to-air framework that allows for flexibility depending on segment length, whether a short two-minute interview or a longer in-studio discussion.

How to Prepare for Chinese New Year: Practical Takeaways for Viewers

A central focus of the segment is preparation for Chinese New Year in ways that are accessible and engaging for a mainstream audience. Dr. Marissa shares simple, culturally rooted practices viewers can adopt immediately.

Topics include the meaning behind traditional Chinese New Year customs, how symbolic actions are used to “reset” energy for the year ahead, and why preparation is considered as important as the celebration itself. These insights are framed not as superstition, but as intentional rituals that promote clarity, positivity, and connection.

The Year of the Horse: Energy, Freedom, and Forward Motion

Dr. Marissa highlights the cultural significance of the Horse in the Chinese zodiac, explaining how the Year of the Horse is traditionally associated with momentum, courage, and independence.

She translates these themes into practical guidance for viewers, including how to embrace change, take decisive action, and avoid burnout while maintaining balance. This approach allows the segment to function both as a cultural feature and a lifestyle conversation, aligning well with wellness-oriented morning programming.

Colors, Foods, and Customs Viewers Love to Learn About

Visual and conversational elements play a key role in the segment. Dr. Marissa discusses lucky colors commonly associated with Chinese New Year, explaining their symbolism and how viewers can incorporate them into clothing, home décor, or celebrations.

She also touches on traditional foods linked to prosperity, longevity, and abundance, offering brief explanations that fit naturally into on-air dialogue. These elements provide strong visual cues for television while remaining informative and culturally respectful.

Cultural Education with a Positive, Inclusive Message

Throughout the segment, Dr. Marissa emphasizes kindness, cultural curiosity, and shared human values. Her approach encourages viewers to see Chinese New Year not only as a cultural event, but as an opportunity to reflect, reset, and reconnect.

This inclusive tone makes the segment especially suitable for diverse audiences and aligns with the values of morning television programming focused on community, well-being, and inspiration.

About Dr. Marissa Pei

Dr. Marissa Pei is an internationally recognized happiness expert, media personality, and bestselling author. She hosts the award-winning daily show “Take My Advice, I’m Not Using It: Get Balanced with Dr. Marissa,” airing on NBC News Radio KCAA and streaming on her YouTube TV channel. With more than 1,500 episodes produced over 700 consecutive weeks, Dr. Marissa has interviewed global leaders, celebrities, and changemakers while promoting emotional well-being and mindful living.

Known as the “Asian Oprah,” Dr. Marissa frequently appears on red carpets and media platforms, combining cultural insight with practical wisdom. She is the author of the #1 Amazon and national bestselling book 8 Ways to Happiness and leads the Happy 88 Mission, aimed at inspiring 88 million happier lives worldwide.

