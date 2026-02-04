Ella Podcasts Earns Recognition as Best Mental Health Podcast in Singapore for 2026

Ella Podcasts tackles some of life’s most difficult moments head-on with a series of insightful, engaging, and ultimately uplifting episodes. Created and hosted by Ella Sherman, who has a background in Human Resources Management, with expert input from her co-host, Clinical Psychologist Dr. Jonathan Marshall, Ella Podcasts dives deep into the emotional complexities of loss, grief, anxiety, depression, and personal struggles, offering listeners a space to feel less alone and take away practical tools to move forward and foster resilience.

The podcast is about more than just discussing tough times, it’s about providing a sense of connection and perspective. Each episode features special guests and explores real-life experiences that many may find difficult to express on their own, allowing listeners to feel less alone in their struggles. In addition to being a valuable resource for emotional support, Ella Podcasts is also seasoned with humor, making difficult topics a bit easier to digest and adding a layer of lightness to serious conversations.

Exploring Challenging Topics with Authenticity

From the profound pain of bereavement, to the stress and isolation that can accompany job loss, Ella Sherman and Dr. Jonathan Marshall bring their unique perspectives to sensitive subjects, discussing ways to process events, cope during adversity, and build resilience. Episode topics include facing profound grief, dealing with disappointment, debilitating anxiety, being in toxic relationships at home and in the workplace, managing suicidal thoughts, and navigating periods of transition, such as the devastation of IVF failure, the heartbreak of relationship breakups, or interview rejection.

Other compelling episodes also tackle how politics can test friendships, and how issues of identity play out in professional settings. Each episode, lasting from 30 to 45 minutes, encourages listeners to approach life’s difficulties with a new perspective, whether it’s through actionable advice, understanding, or simply a more compassionate outlook and realizing you have to be kind to yourself.

Ella Podcasts stands apart from the competition with its engaging, thoughtful, intelligent, and empathetic conversations. These are not just “talks”; they are raw, vulnerable, real exchanges that resonate deeply with listeners who may be experiencing similar challenges. The authenticity and courageousness of both the special guests and two hosts fosters a sense of trust, and makes this podcast a genuine resource for those navigating difficult life events and tough times. The series isn’t glossy or showy, but brave and truthful.

What Sets Ella Podcasts Apart

In a crowded market of self-help and mental health podcasts, Ella Podcasts carves out a space that blends valuable psychological insights with relatable storytelling. Dr. Jonathan Marshall, a Stanford and Harvard university graduate, is a seasoned clinical psychologist and former professor of psychology, and brings in-depth knowledge and guidance, while charismatic host Ella Sherman draws from her personal experiences to foster conversations that are both personal and expert-driven.

This combination of professional advice and heartfelt stories makes Ella Podcasts unique. Listeners dealing with life’s uncertainties will find solace in this podcast series which encourages them to gently lean in, face their feelings, and explore ways to cope with them. Ella Sherman and Dr. Jonathan Marshall genuinely strive to help people manage their burdens in order to move forward in their life, while gaining a more positive outlook.

The sessions are recorded in a professional studio and available to watch on YouTube, or listeners can tune in on platforms such as Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and Buzzsprout, ensuring wide accessibility to anyone in need of emotional support while facing tough times. The podcast also provides a sense of community through dedicated social media groups on Facebook and LinkedIn, giving listeners the chance to request new topics and connect with the hosts.

Recent Recognition: Best Mental Health Podcast in Singapore of 2026

Ella Podcasts has recently been honored with the Best Mental Health Podcast Award at the 2026 Evergreen Awards. This esteemed recognition highlights the podcast’s profound impact on viewers and listeners, and its ability to address sensitive mental health topics, some of which are very heavy or taboo, with authenticity, expertise, and compassion.

The award recognizes Ella Podcasts’ consistent delivery of high-quality, well produced, empathetic content that resonates deeply with its global audience. With Ella Sherman’s natural hosting skills, kind demeanor, and storytelling, and Dr. Jonathan Marshall’s interesting psychological insights, data, and excellent therapeutic advice, the podcast provides a unique space for discussing tough mental health issues while offering practical strategies for resilience. This prestigious award underscores the podcast’s influence in shaping conversations around mental health and its commitment to providing valuable support to individuals facing life’s challenges.

Join the Conversation

With each episode, listeners not only gain practical tools for building resilience, but also engage in a larger dialogue about mental health, self-compassion, and the human experience. Ella Podcasts offers an opportunity for its audience to feel heard, understood, and supported, whether it’s through expert opinions, the special guests stories, or a moment of levity amidst serious discussions. Every episode is pacey and interesting, and you come away feeling more positive about facing your challenges.

The show’s dynamic range of topics, from dealing with grief to facing failure, provides something for everyone who may be struggling with life’s trials. With a variety of special guests from different backgrounds and nationalities sharing their experiences to help others, and Dr Jonathan Marshall’s fresh perspectives and proven psychological strategies, Ella Podcasts delivers a first class, multifaceted approach to mental health, resilience, and self-growth.

To tune into these conversations and learn more, visit Ella Podcasts on platforms like Apple Podcasts , Spotify , Amazon Music and Buzzsprout , or watch the videos on YouTube for a TV series experience. They are free of charge and available Worldwide.

