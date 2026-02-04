Attorney Dan Jacobs Offers The Best Free Meal in Denver To Those Who Need It

Attorney Dan Jacobs is providing free groceries and hot meals to members of the Aurora and greater Denver community through an ongoing food distribution effort known as #ForAurora outreach program. Led by attorney Jacobs, the #ForAurora community-outreach program provides approximately a week’s worth of groceries and freshly prepared meals to anyone in need, with no questions asked. Distributions are held twice a month, on the first and third Thursdays at Eastern Hills Community Church, located at Smoky Hill and Arapahoe Road in Aurora.

According to attorney Dan Jacobs, Colorado Personal Injury Law Firm , participants simply drive up, open their trunks, and receive food directly, making the process accessible and discreet. The initiative is designed to meet immediate community needs through consistency and simplicity. By maintaining a predictable schedule and a drive-through format, the program allows individuals and families to receive support without paperwork, registration, or advance notice. The focus remains on ensuring that food is available to anyone who arrives during distribution hours.

At these events, Jacobs can often be found serving food, greeting community members, and ensuring smooth operations. His personal engagement reflects an ongoing effort to connect with people from all walks of life, reinforcing the belief that public service is a calling that extends beyond professional boundaries. On his X social media page, Jacobs regularly shares updates about these gatherings, writing: “Just pull up and pop the trunk, and free groceries and hot meals are yours.”

Dan Jacobs, with Jacobs Law PLLC, headquartered in Centennial, specializes in civil litigation and personal injury law, and educates the community through resources such as the Colorado personal injury guide . Jacobs continues to use his public platform to support service-oriented initiatives within the Aurora area. The twice-monthly food distributions reflect an ongoing commitment to community presence and practical support, extending beyond professional roles and into direct, hands-on participation. In addition to his work as a personal injury and car accident lawyer in Denver and all of Colorado, Jacobs can be found on a weekend talk show host on Denver’s 104.3 The Fan.

Dan Jacobs free meal program, #ForAurora community-outreach, which takes place on the first and third Thursdays of the month at Eastern Hills Community Church, 25511 E Smoky Hill Rd, Aurora, CO 80016, remains open to all members of the Aurora community and has built a reputation for regularly offering reliable resources for those seeking food assistance in a respectful and straightforward setting.

About Dan Jacobs: Jacobs Law PLLC

Dan Jacobs leads a firm called Jacobs Law PLLC, which provides a wide range of legal services in different practice areas such as personal injury, car accidents, truck accidents, and other related litigation. On weekends, Dan is a talk show host on 104.3 The Fan and supports the #ForAurora community outreach initiative in an effort to uplift and give back to his community.